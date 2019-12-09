Consequence of Industrial Action in Finland

BOLIDEN, Sweden, Dec. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The Finnish Industrial Union has launched industrial actions at national level that affects Boliden's copper and nickel smelter in Harjavalta, the zinc smelter in Kokkola and the nickel and cpper mine in Kevitsa. According to the notice, the actions will continue until December 12. In parallel, industrial actions are also underway at national level among electricians that affects the zinc smelter in Kokkola. The industrial actions are expected to have a negative impact on operating profit amounting of approximately 10 MEUR in the event that they are carried out in its entirety.

Boliden is a metals company with a focus on sustainable development. Our roots are Nordic, our market global. Our core competence lies within the fields of exploration, mining, smelting and metal recycling. Boliden has about 5 800 employees and an annual sales of SEK 50 billion. Boliden's shares are listed in the Large Cap segment on NASDAQ OMX Stockholm.

