Consero Global Acquires the Assets of Positive Venture Group

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consero Global LLC, a pacesetter in Finance as a Service (FaaS), today announced that it has acquired the assets of Positive Venture Group (PVG), Canada's market leader in full finance outsource services.

The Ottawa-based PVG complements Consero's offerings with its Canadian-outsourced finance market knowledge as well as its deep experience with NetSuite's business management platform. The company, founded in 2015, has over 60 clients and offers a range of offerings, including outsourced accounting, financial planning and analysis, C-level advisory, virtual CFO and Funding Readiness.

PVG boasts close ties to the venture capital community and other growth stage funders, which fosters its reputation as the service provider of choice to emerging high-growth companies. Consero has played a similar role with the private equity and venture capital industry in the U.S. Both companies have a proven track record of delivering the accelerated, high-quality service that's demanded by businesses in these firms' portfolios.

"This acquisition has so much to offer Consero, with clear synergies and geographic expansion, but that's not the only reason we're excited," says Consero Global's CEO Scott Tynes. "We share so many core values that, from day one, our cultures will be in sync." Both companies are committed to tenacious client support that treats their clients' businesses as their own and believe a fun, engaged work environment, based on decency and comradery, is the only way to stay a market leader.

"We've worked hard since our founding to build our reputation as a leader in full finance outsource and we look forward to continuing to exceed our clients' expectations in the future," says Jason Burke, PVG's CEO. "Consero is the right partner to help us take a firm leader position in the growing FaaS space. With this incredible culture fit for our team, I only see this as the next step in our evolution."

This past March, Consero Global acquired BridgeView CFO Solutions, a San Francisco-based finance and accounting, HR and business management firm serving investment management firms. Consero's 84% revenue growth over the last three years landed it on Inc. Magazine's Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Texas list for 2021.

Founded in 2006 — by Scott Tynes, Bill Klein, and Kiran Jagannath — Consero Global disrupts the way businesses build and maintain their finance and accounting function. Through a cloud-based platform, Consero delivers the financial clarity and efficiency needed to drive a business forward. Strategic CFOs are adopting Consero's cutting-edge Finance as a Service model to free up time and understand how the business is performing. Serving more than 130 clients and their portfolio companies, Consero, backed by BV Investment Partners, provides the control and insight needed to steer businesses toward success. Contact Consero Global for more information about gaining greater control of your financial operations. More info at www.conseroglobal.com.

