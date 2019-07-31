Conserv Launches Conservation Studio Software

Conserv was founded in 2018 by Austin Senseman, CEO, and Nathan McMinn, CTO who are joined by an advisory board of Karim Budhwani (CEO, Cerflux) and Ben Fino-Radin (Founder, Small Data Industries).

"Conserv's mission is to bring better care to more of the world's art and cultural collections through better technology," said Austin Senseman, CEO of Conserv. "The launch of Conservation Studio is the first step of the journey."

Prior to the launch of Conservation Studio, the company performed beta tests with The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA), Crozier Fine Arts, The Birmingham Museum of Art, The Huntsville Museum of Art, The Birmingham Botanical Gardens, McWane Science Center, and The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum.

Art and cultural objects are threatened by exposure to a variety of detrimental factors, including excessive light, temperature, humidity extremes, pests, pollutants, poor handling practices, natural disasters, and accidental damage. Conserv's technology allows conservation professionals to measure these conditions and take action to prevent damage.

Speaking of her experience with Conservation Studio, Margaret Burnham, Object Conservator at the Birmingham Museum of Art said, "I like that we can customize our units for certain galleries with more stringent requirements, such as monitoring light levels, vibrations, and visitor counts, in addition to the standard temperature and RH level monitoring that we require."

Conserv is building the next generation of solutions for art conservation professionals working with museums, galleries, libraries, private collections, auction houses, and art logistics companies. Conserv is committed to the larger community of conservation professionals and is a proud member of the American Alliance of Museums (AAM), American Institute for Conservation (AIC), Association of Registrars and Collections Specialists (ARCS) and the Society for American Archivists (SAA).

