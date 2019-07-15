Conserva Irrigation Accelerates Franchise Development and Adds Eight New Territories in the First Half of 2019

RICHMOND, Va., July 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conserva Irrigation, the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the concept of water conservation, announced today it has achieved significant growth in the first half of 2019, signing eight new franchise and expansion deals. Now operating in more than 83 territories across the country, Conserva was also chosen as the winner of the 1st Annual Franchise Innovation Awards for the Most Innovative Service category and named to Entrepreneur's list of the Top New Franchises for 2019.

"Since we started Conserva Irrigation, we've never wavered from the values that have been our foundation and we're excited that our team's hard work and dedication has translated into success for our brand," said Russ Jundt, founder of Conserva Irrigation. "I firmly believe that our company provides the best product and service in the industry and it's our passion for finding a solution to water waste that has allowed us to stand out as a leader. We look forward to building on our success and can't wait to see what the future holds for Conserva."

Much of Conserva's success can be credited to Jundt's creation of a proprietary process to audit irrigation systems. The "System Efficiency Score" rates the water efficiency of a system based on a numerical scale allowing for homeowners to understand how much water their sprinkler systems are wasting, as well as what improvements need to be made to reduce water consumption and lower water bills.

In addition to helping customers save water, Conserva Irrigation operates underneath the Outdoor Living Brands umbrella and remains the only environmentally responsible irrigation company with a franchise business model focused on providing repair and maintenance practices for commercial and residential sprinkler systems.

"Coupled with a strong franchise development pipeline, the success we've experienced in 2019 has positioned us for continued growth for the remainder of the year. It's our vision to build this brand into a nationwide household name and we look forward to taking it to the next level," said Jundt.

Jundt and Conserva Irrigation are looking to expand in Southern California, Denver and Texas and are seeking single- and multi-unit operators with a range of experience levels, as well as those looking for add-on or conversion business opportunities. Potential franchisee candidates should be willing to invest between $43,550 and $80,250. Incentives are also available for veterans, multi-territory agreements and those with existing businesses or are an employee of an existing franchisee.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Conserva Irrigation, visit https://www.conservairrigation.com/franchising/ .

About Conserva Irrigation

Founded in 2010, Conserva Irrigation is the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the principle of water conservation. With 83 territories across the country and growing, Conserva Irrigation is helping home and business owners reduce water consumption through its use of a proprietary irrigation auditing system and Toro water-efficient products. For more information about Conserva Irrigation, visit https://www.conservairrigation.com/ .

