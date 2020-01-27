Conserva Irrigation Adds Seven New Territories in January

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Conserva Irrigation, the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the concept of water conservation, announced today a successful beginning to 2020 – adding seven new territories in January. The brand will welcome three new franchisees to the system and will open territories in the following locations:

Pasadena, CA and Burbank / Glendale, CA

and / North Indianapolis, IN and Central Indianapolis, IN

and North Charleston, SC , South Charleston / Hilton Head, SC and West Charleston, SC

With the addition of seven territories in three states, Conserva Irrigation has now grown to 91 territories in markets throughout the country and is building on its success generated in 2019. Last year, Conserva Irrigation began servicing homes in Washington state, northern New Jersey, North Carolina, Ohio and South Carolina.

"We're excited about the fast start to 2020 and are eager to begin servicing clientele in our seven new territories," said Russ Jundt, founder of Conserva Irrigation. "Since launching our franchise program in 2017 as part of Outdoor Living Brands, we've welcomed like-minded entrepreneurs that recognize the importance of water conservation. Our 2020 pipeline is strong and it's a privilege to watch our franchisees help address the water waste issues presented by typical irrigation systems, while they use our Conserva Irrigation business model to build an attractive business to achieve their career, lifestyle and financial goals."

In addition to the dedication of Conserva Irrigation's franchisees, much of the brand's success can be credited to its proprietary process to audit irrigation systems. The "System Efficiency Score" rates the water efficiency of a system based on a numerical scale allowing for homeowners to understand how much water their sprinkler systems are wasting, as well as what improvements need to be made to reduce water consumption and lower water bills.

"It's our dedication to reducing water waste that sets us apart. We feel strongly about this mission and we know our franchise system does, as well," said Jundt. "Our clientele demands smart irrigation and we're confident 2020 will be our most promising year since launching our franchising model."

Conserva Irrigation remains the only environmentally responsible irrigation company with a franchise business model focused on providing repair and maintenance practices for commercial and residential sprinkler systems. The smart irrigation leader has quickly become one of the fastest-growing companies in the irrigation industry.

Conserva Irrigation is looking to expand further throughout the United States and is seeking single- and multi-unit operators with a range of experience levels, as well as those looking for add-on or conversion business opportunities. Potential franchisee candidates should be willing to initially invest between $29,000 and $87,250. Incentives are also available for veterans, multi-territory agreements and those with existing businesses or are an employee of an existing franchisee.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Conserva Irrigation, visit https://www.conservairrigation.com/franchising/ or OutdoorLivingBrands.com.

About Conserva Irrigation

Founded in 2010, Conserva Irrigation is the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the principle of water conservation. The brand is part of Outdoor Living Brands, a market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services. With 91 territories across the country and growing, Conserva Irrigation is helping home and business owners reduce water consumption through its use of a proprietary irrigation auditing system and Toro water-efficient products. Conserva Irrigation recently debuted on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Franchise 500 list at #296. For more information about Conserva Irrigation, visit https://www.conservairrigation.com/ or OutdoorLivingBrands.com.

