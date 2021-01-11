Conserva Irrigation Announces Accelerated Growth Plans and a New Partnership with Franchise FastLane to Increase its Expansion Across the United States

RICHMOND, Va., Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conserva Irrigation, the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the concept of water conservation, announced today it has partnered with the country's leading franchise sales organization, Franchise FastLane, as part of its strategy to significantly accelerate the growth of the business throughout the United States.

This comes shortly after Conserva Irrigation announced just last month that, as the largest and first-to-market franchise in the irrigation industry, it had eclipsed 100 territories operationally. Conserva Irrigation operates underneath the Outdoor Living Brands umbrella organization, a franchise company that has successfully scaled four similar exterior home services franchises.

After testing the business model in various pilot markets for five years, Conserva Irrigation was launched as a franchise by Outdoor Living Brands in mid-2017. Chris Grandpre, Chairman & CEO of Outdoor Living Brands, said "we've admired Franchise FastLane's ability to deliver exponential franchise growth to its partner brands. After methodically testing the Conserva Irrigation business model for five years and then building it to a 100+ unit franchise system over the last three years, our organization is ready to support the exponential growth that we're confident Franchise FastLane will deliver. We've invested in the support team and support systems and have the experience and track record gained from our other brands to handle an increased pace of new Conserva franchise location openings. In light of how selective Franchise FastLane is, we're thrilled to partner with them for this next chapter of our growth."

According to Carey Gille, President of Franchise FastLane, "we conducted preliminary due diligence on over 200 franchise brands in 2020, but brought on less than ten as new brand partners. We are extremely selective in search of the most compelling franchise opportunities. We look for concepts with strong unit economics for franchisees, attractive ROI's, happy and successful franchisees who support the brand's growth, and a franchisor willing and able to support the expedited growth that Franchise FastLane will bring. Outdoor Living Brands has a proven track record and experience scaling franchise businesses. That track record and financial strength, combined with Conserva's first-to-market positioning and its differentiated business model makes this a compelling franchise offering for Franchise FastLane to represent."

Labeled as an essential business amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Conserva Irrigation's rapid growth can be credited to innovation, teamwork and culture, and the strength of its business model and proprietary processes to audit irrigation systems. Conserva's methodology includes a quantitative rating of the water efficiency of an irrigation system called the System Efficiency Score or "SES".

The SES allows a residential or commercial property owner to understand how much water their sprinkler systems are wasting, as well as to understand what repairs and improvements need to be made to reduce water consumption and lower water bills while keeping turf and plant material healthy.

"Conserva Irrigation is proud to be the industry leader in providing responsible, water-efficient irrigation solutions to our clients, while helping our franchisees to build vibrant businesses that allow them to achieve their personal career, lifestyle and financial goals," stated Russ Jundt, founder of Conserva Irrigation and brand leader of the business unit under Outdoor Living Brands. "We are excited to have the opportunity to accelerate the pace of adding new franchisees and locations to our system in partnership with Franchise FastLane."

In addition to its growth, Conserva Irrigation recently jumped more than 1,400 spots in last year's Inc. 5000 ranking, which lists companies based on their percentage of revenue growth from 2016 to 2019. Conserva Irrigation also experienced its highest sales months in June and July 2020 since the company's inception in 2010. With a successful track record, Conserva Irrigation has remained nimble during the pandemic to sustain company growth. It adjusted field operating procedures and launched virtual franchisee training this year allowing it to continue its supporting new franchise openings while maintaining social distancing requirements.

Conserva Irrigation is planning expansion throughout the United States and continues to seek single- and multi-unit franchise operators with a range of corporate experience, independent or franchise business owners looking for diversification opportunities, and irrigation companies seeking to align with Conserva's proven business model and systems. Incentives are also available for veterans, multi-territory agreements, and those with existing irrigation businesses.

About Conserva Irrigation

Founded as a franchise in 2017, Conserva Irrigation is the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the principle of water conservation. The brand is part of Outdoor Living Brands, a market-leading franchisor of premium residential and commercial outdoor living services. With 107 territories operating across the country and growing, Conserva Irrigation is helping home and business owners reduce water consumption through its use of a proprietary irrigation auditing system and water-efficient irrigation products. Conserva Irrigation recently debuted on Entrepreneur Magazine's 2020 Franchise 500 list at #296, followed by recognition in Entrepreneur's 2020 Top New Franchises list at #7. Additionally, the brand was recognized among Financial Times' 2020 America's Fastest Growing Companies list and the Inc. 5000 2020 ranking. For more information about Conserva Irrigation, visit ConservaIrrigation.com, IrrigationFranchise.com or OutdoorLivingBrands.com.

About Franchise FastLane

Franchise FastLane is an accelerated turn-key franchise sales organization (FSO). Franchise FastLane works with a limited number of franchisors to perfect their discovery process, bring them qualified franchisee leads and drive explosive growth. To learn more about how Franchise FastLane can help grow a franchise brand, visit https://www.franchisefastlane.com/.

