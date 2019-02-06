Conserva Irrigation Grows National Footprint with Florida Expansion

RICHMOND, Va., March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conserva Irrigation, the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the concept of water conservation, announced today the signing of four franchise agreements to expand the brand's presence throughout Florida. On the heels of Conserva's rapid expansion in 2018, the water conservation-leader has added territories in West Palm Beach, Orlando, Brevard County, Jacksonville and St. Augustine. Conserva now operates in more than 86 territories around the country.

"While we have our sights set on aggressive nationwide expansion, Florida has always been at the top of our list. The state's warm weather and tropical climate makes irrigation a year-long business and we're fortunate to have located the right entrepreneurs that will position our brand for long-term success," said Russ Jundt, founder of Conserva Irrigation. "Introducing homeowners and local businesses to Conserva continues to be our biggest focus and we're anxious to see our newest franchisees in action. This is just the beginning of our planned growth in 2019."

Joining Conserva's industry-leading team are the following franchisees:

Yohei Castro of Conserva Irrigation West Palm Beach

of Conserva Irrigation West Palm Beach Jeff Daniels of Conserva Irrigation Brevard County

of Conserva Irrigation Brevard County Scott Mullins and Roger Mullins of Conserva Irrigation of Orlando

and of Conserva Irrigation of Vanesa and Chris Ellis of Conserva Irrigation NE Florida ( Jacksonville / St. Augustine )

"We've had our eye on Conserva for some time and we're excited to get started," said Vanesa Ellis. "Conserva is helping to eliminate the water waste issue plaguing our planet. Our customers are saving money and we're using eco-friendly, water-saving techniques to help our clientele enjoy their beautiful landscape. It's a win for all parties involved – from an environmental and economic standpoint."

Conserva Irrigation operates underneath the Outdoor Living Brands umbrella and remains the only environmentally responsible irrigation company with a franchise business model focused on providing repair and maintenance practices for commercial and residential sprinkler systems.

The company was founded in 2010 by Russ Jundt, who became disturbed by the tremendous amount of water wasted by the typical irrigation system.

As a solution to this problem, Jundt developed a proprietary process to audit irrigation systems - the "System Efficiency Score" - to rate the water efficiency of a system based on a numerical scale.

This systemized approach allows homeowners to understand how much water their sprinkler systems are wasting, as well as what improvements to make in order to reduce water consumption and lower water bills. The cutting-edge technology and advancements applied through Conserva's services can reduce water use from irrigation by up to 60%.

Conserva Irrigation is seeking single- and multi-unit operators with a range of experience levels, as well as those looking for add-on or conversion business opportunities. Potential franchisee candidates should be willing to invest between $43,550 and $80,250. Incentives are also available for veterans, multi-territory agreements and those with existing businesses or are an employee of an existing franchisee.

For more information about franchise opportunities with Conserva Irrigation, visit https://www.conservairrigation.com/franchising/ .

About Conserva Irrigation

Founded in 2010, Conserva Irrigation is the only national outdoor irrigation company founded on the principle of water conservation. With 86 territories across the country and growing, Conserva Irrigation is helping home and business owners reduce water consumption through its use of a proprietary irrigation auditing system and Toro water-efficient products. For more information about Conserva Irrigation, visit https://www.conservairrigation.com/ .

