Conservative Congressional Candidate Conducts Massive "Sting Operation" on Leftist Run Media Companies Protecting Pedophiles

STUART, Fla., Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- KW Miller, the high profile conservative congressional candidate running for office in Florida's 18th Congressional District Conducted a Massive "Sting Operation" on Leftist Run Media Companies Protecting Pedophiles.

Mr. Miller began experiencing heavy censorship of his congressional campaign accounts when he began exposing the Entertainment and Media Industry's deep ties to pedophilia on his social platforms.

In June, Mr. Miller's media team decided to launch a "Sting Operation" on several of these media companies including Twitter, Facebook, Google which had been censoring Mr. Miller's Congressional Campaign social media accounts. The goal of the "Sting Operation" was to expose and break the censoring of his Campaign's accounts and to expose Pedophilia and Child Sex Trafficking within the Media and Entertainment Industry.

As part of the "Sting Operation" Mr. Miller utilized his Congressional Campaign's Twitter account to openly attacked the rampant Pedophilia in the Media and Entertainment industry by calling out numerous suspected offenders within the industry.

Mr. Miller's account went viral, racking up over one hundred (100) million views/hits on his Congressional Twitter page within a three (3) week time period. Twitter fought back, locked the number of followers of Mr. Miller's account at 36,000 and "openly shadow banned".

Mr. Miller's account was being openly suppressed by Twitter the further his media team dug into the Media and Entertainment industry ties to child sex trafficking and rampant pedophilia. Many of the suspected offenders named included prominent members of Democratic Party led support to the rumors that Twitter is "Leftist Run".

The deeper Mr. Miller's media team dug, the more these "leftist run" media companies "openly covered up" for the Pedophilia ravaged Entertainment Industry, Democratic Politicians and other high-profile individuals allegedly involved in the "Cabal".

Mr. Miller's media team struck a nerve, a very deep nerve that goes all the way to the top leadership of the "leftist run" media companies, deep into the Democratic Party and to their dark money donors.

Mr. Miller and his media team plan to continue the investigation tying in information made public by Ghislaine Maxwell and the Jeffery Epstein records uncovered by Federal Investigators.

There are thousands of Child Sex Trafficking rings in the U.S. and Internationally. KW Miller is committed to eradicating Child Sex Trafficking in the United States and working with other global authorities to stop these despicable and depraved acts.

