Conservative Patriot, Robert Dempster, Explores Possible Run for Office of Governor of the State of Michigan

BLOOMFIELD HILLS, Mich., May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservative Patriot talk show host and businessman, Robert Dempster, has announced that an Exploratory Committee has been formed to determine the viability of his possible run for office of Governor of the State of Michigan in 2022. Conservative and creative, Dempster, a Detroit, Michigan native, hosts the popular Positive Patriot radio show heard each week on the Salem Broadcast Network and around the world via podcast.\Locally his show can be heard on WDTK AM 1400 and FM 101.5 at noon on Saturdays and 11:00 a.m. Sundays.

The Positive Patriot Sailing to Success

Dempster's Vision/ Initiative is based on his original theme: Michigan…The Hand of The World-The Hand that Builds for you, Lifts You and Cares for you. The Hand has many colors…Red, Black, White, Yellow…many various shades of Brown and finally, we are all Green Like Green…Green grass, Green leaves and Green money in your wallet that you've earned.

Dempster's Initial Points of Success and Platform:

*Lifestyle/Jobs

*Clean Water

*Reduced Taxes

*Less Regulation

*Health and Safety

Dempster is proposing to build -in Michigan- the world's first Floating State Capital-The USS Michigan - in the spirit of Isle Royal. Imagine a modernistic stealth-looking Trawler/Sailboat representing our great state. The USS Michigan is to be designed, fabricated, built (and christened) to be our Great Lakes' Ambassador that touches every Great Lake shoreline - including Canada-Ohio-Wisconsin-Illinois.

Dempster offers his creative and conservative solutions to The People and Future of The Great State of Michigan. If you Love America - Love Michigan - and Love Freedom- please consider my ideas and write to us at: PO Box 831 * Bloomfield Hills, Michigan 48304

"The last thing in the world I ever wanted to be is a politician", Dempster said when asked about him being a candidate, "but our listeners, along with a few leaders from the Republican Party, seem to really want to help make this happen."

For more information, please call Dan McCarthy at 248 561 7484.

Follow Robert Dempster: www.thepositivepatriot.com

https://www.facebook.com/PositivePatriotShow

P.O. Box 831 * Bloomfield Hills, MI 48304

