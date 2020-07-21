Conservative Values Come First, Flinn Will Stand Up to Trump

MEMPHIS, Tenn., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. George Flinn, Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, will stand up to President Trump when needed, putting conservative values first. Dr. Flinn believes President Trump isn't always right and that it's the job of Republicans to grow the party and support conservative solutions.

"As your U.S. Senator, I will fight for Tennessee conservative values," said Flinn. "Defending a person's actions when they are wrong, even President Trump's, simply because he's our leader, is nothing but blind loyalty. That is dangerous. If needed, I will stand up to President Trump to defend our values."

Dr. Flinn is offering voters another choice – a candidate who will not be blindly loyal to President Trump or anyone else. Dr. Flinn pledges his loyalty to Tennesseans and conservative values. Dr. Flinn believes that the job of a U.S. Senator is not, and never was, meant for a round table of 'yes men' or blind, loyal cheerleaders.

Elected Republican leaders have been given the job, by the people, to fulfill a duty to stand up for conservative beliefs. Dr. Flinn will vote for President Trump and willfully and passionately support his conservative policies but not by being blindly loyal. According to Flinn, there are too many leaders who go along to get along and not enough who will stand up for what they believe.

"As a conservative, it is my job to push solutions that I know will benefit Americans," said Flinn. "That is why if anyone, even my own party or the President himself, stands in the way of implementing long-lasting conservative policies, I will not hesitate to speak up and do what I know is right. I will question our leaders and hold them accountable, as I hope people will hold me accountable if I am elected for the U.S. Senate."

