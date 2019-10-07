Conservative Website Threatens Boycott of the US Sketch Comedy Championship

HOLLYWOOD, Calif., Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The entertainment blog, Hollywood Biz Life Forum has just reported the breaking news that a socially conservative website called "Americans for Moral Comedy" is demanding that the U.S. Sketch Comedy Championships censor this year's competition groups at its annual event that will be held Wed., Nov. 20th 8:00 P.M. at the Hudson Theater Main Stage in Hollywood California.



Previous Years Have Had Edgy Shows



Controversial Sketch Comedy Performers

According to founder/executive producer, Paul Lawrence, the annual event that showcases up and coming sketch comedy talent to the industry through its yearly live competition show has had some groups present some racy performances over its thirteen year history.



"I admit that I haven't loved what some of the groups have done," admits Lawrence. "For instance, I didn't care much for a group that had a "Nazi" sketch nor the NYC all male group that had a "full Monty" sketch. But, the audience is warned that this is an adult show and it's up to the groups to represent themselves as they think will be of help to them to open up career opportunities."



An email requesting comment from the listed contact on the conservative website received a terse reply that stated, "There is no negotiation. Either the event will do the right thing and restrict these groups to performing family friendly content or the boycott and protest will be full steam ahead."



The U.S. Sketch Comedy Championships originally called the International Sketch Comedy Championships is in its 14th year of competition and boasts a regular industry turn out of executives from networks, production companies, talent agencies, management companies and casting agencies.



One producer with a comedy reality show that has aired several seasons on a major cable network that attended several previous years of the live competition showcase was willing to comment on the boycott and protest on the condition of anonymity: "While I'm personally looking for talent that can make me laugh while keeping it clean enough to put on broadcast television, I don't think it's right for this website to try and force the sketch comedy groups to keep it clean. There is a market for different tastes."



For more information on the blog: Hollywood Biz Life Forum go to: https://entertainmentbiz2019.wixsite.com/blog



For more information on the U.S. Sketch Comedy Championships go to: http://sketchcomedychampionships.com/



Media Contact:

Jose Robero

(323) 284-6679

224495@email4pr.com

SOURCE Hollywood Biz Life Forum

Related Links

http://www.entertainmentbiz2019.wixsite.com/blog

