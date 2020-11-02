Conservatory At Plano to Debut Newly Remodeled Amenities at Grand Unveiling Event

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Senior living community Conservatory At Plano will soon welcome guests to experience for the first time the community's million-dollar remodel. Completed on October 30, the project aimed to impart fresh aesthetics and deliver exciting and diverse dining and recreational options for residents and visitors to the community.

Focal points of the remodel included the main and private dining rooms, card room, game and event amenities, and the addition of a new, casual dining venue, the Safari Lounge. Corridors, atria and common areas all received a more contemporary color palette as well as updated furniture, carpeting, lighting and fixtures.

To debut these new community enhancements, Conservatory At Plano will hold a socially distanced, safari-themed Grand Unveiling event on Saturday, November 14 from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m. at the community, located at 6401 Ohio Drive. During the event, guests will receive a passport book as they go on a safari tour of the community in small, guided groups, while collecting stamps and playing Jumanji to win drawing entries for prizes along the way. Those who collect all stamps will be entered to win the grand prizes: a Choctaw Casino Package ($1,000 value), DFW Tour of Museums ($800 value) or an Entertainment Package ($500 value).

For the health and safety of all residents and team members, an RSVP is required to attend the event. Guests are asked to call 972.618.6963 by November 12 to reserve a space.

"Distinctive style and diverse dining and entertainment options are all hallmarks of both our city and our native Texas," said Nicole Dodson, Executive Director of Conservatory At Plano. "Bigger than just aesthetics, these newly renovated amenities will further enrich the overall lifestyle experience residents can expect from our community."

Conservatory At Plano is one of five Texas communities bearing the Conservatory brand name. All are owned and operated by Discovery Senior Living, which currently has a multi-brand portfolio of 50 communities in 13 states.

About Discovery Senior Living

Discovery Senior Living is a family of companies which includes: Discovery Management Group, Discovery Development Group, Discovery Design Concepts, Discovery Marketing Group, and Discovery At Home, a Medicare-certified home healthcare company. With almost three decades of experience, the award-winning management group has been developing, building, marketing, and operating upscale, luxury senior-living communities across the United States. By integrating the company's highly innovative and successful "Experiential Living" philosophy across its flourishing portfolio of almost 10,000 existing homes or homes under development, Discovery Senior Living has become a recognized industry leader in creating world-class, resort-style communities.

