Conservatory Cannabis Co. partners with organizers of USA Today's No.1 outdoor concert series

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP, N.J., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservatory Cannabis Co., a retail cannabis dispensary coming soon to Egg Harbor Township, NJ, partners with legendary Tony Mart Presents for free pop-up summer music events at the South Jersey Shore.

Tony Mart's Atlanticare Concerts on the Beach in Somers Point, NJ were voted by USA Today readers as America's No.1 outdoor concert series.

"We're local to South Jersey, so we're so excited to partner with an organization we know and love," said Kayla Montoro, CEO of Conservatory Cannabis Co. "Tony Marts is special to us because they're a legend in our community. They've brought free music and good times to our area and we're happy to be a part of that."

A goal of Conservatory Cannabis is to partner with organizations that support their community. This is the first of many planned partnerships for the dispensary.

"We are blessed to have extraordinary developments almost daily as we roll with the good times at Tony Marts," said Carmen Marotta, CEO of Tony Mart Presents, "But the most exciting of the recent developments that is going to provide so much for so many in Atlantic County, is the community partnership between Conservatory Cannabis Co. and Tony Marts."

Marotta said Conservatory's generous and philanthropic perspective will enable Tony Marts to add more fun events in fall and some fun, hip holiday shows as well.

"We are deeply appreciative of their generous support allowing Tony Marts to do more shows and create an even bigger impact celebrating the South Jersey musical legacy of Tony Mart to more locations and extending more concerts beyond the summer beach concert and boardwalk season in a way that everyone will embrace," Marotta said.

Tony Mart's was a legendary club at the Jersey Shore from 1944. Until its closing in 1982, it housed 130 entertainers. From Tony Orlando to Eddie & The Cruisers, this place heard some great music.

Today, the name lives on through Tony Mart Presents. They produce free live outdoor concerts during the summertime at the Jersey Shore, including the well-known Somers Point Beach Concerts, Mardi Gras on the Boardwalk, and Jersey Gumbo.

"Like the tremendous impact that Circle Liquor store has had, Conservatory Cannabis will really generate a great positive benefit on all those events propelling Tony Marts to give more to the community."

The Conservatory Cannabis Sponsorship commitment will generate good times at Josie Kelly's on Friday, May 31st at 8:30pm with a kick-off welcome back party starring the Tony Mart All Stars.

It doesn't stop there. The partnership will support block parties on the island and a late summer party on the deck at Caroline's with a view overlooking Absecon Island to really kick up the good times!

"We are excited and grateful!" Marotta said.

Conservatory Cannabis Co.'s name was thoughtfully chosen. They wanted a connection to nature, as well as an innovative and creative space, such as a music conservatory would offer. The name also suggests a preservation of nature and music.

"Our 5,500 square foot dispensary is going to usher in a new era of cannabis," Montoro said. "Right now, the retail experience is lost in most places."

Montoro boasts that the dispensary will have everything so customers can browse comfortably and buy confidently. They'll have a one-of-a-kind interactive experience, where you can get your hands on a product before you buy it.

Connor Hendrickson, Director of Operations at Conservatory Cannabis Co., is bringing his years of experience in cannabis – something that's hard to find in an industry so new. With that, he's creating a handpicked craft collection of products. "We want to bring you the best," said Hendrickson. "Not just whatever is out there."

They'll also have a custom app and a loyalty program tailored to the customer, where they'll be able to shop and order for pick up, instantly know about deals and giveaways, and more.

Jon Fleishman, COO of Conservatory Cannabis Co., is ready to share what he's built with his community. He said that the vision they have for the dispensary perfectly pairs with Tony Mart's productions in South Jersey.

"I've been to these events that Carmen and his team are responsible for creating and it's amazing what they've done for the community," said Fleishman. "There are hundreds of people that come out to enjoy themselves and we're honored to be a part of that. We couldn't have asked for a better partnership. This was a no-brainer."

