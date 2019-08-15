Conservis and AgOtter Announce Permanent Crop Software Integration For Farmers

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 15, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Conservis, the global leader in enterprise farm management software, announces an integration enabling growers to sync AgOtter spray records into the Conservis platform. This is a major advantage to permanent crop growers who use AgOtter technology to control and manage field spray applications.

Customer Benefits

AgOtter Logo

Conservis Work Orders enable efficient management of field operations by receiving accurate as-applied data from AgOtter

Valuable AgOtter spray activity data imports easily into Conservis

Duplicate data entry in AgOtter and Conservis is eliminated

Accurate activity, cost and inventory records are tracked and stored in Conservis

"This is exactly what our joint customers have been asking for," said Michael Borman, Senior Vice President of Product at Conservis. "The Conservis and AgOtter integration completely eliminates the need for entering sprayer data in the field. Growers using Conservis and AgOtter simply upload their AgOtter spray logs into Conservis. Log files are then matched with chemical, equipment and logistical data on Conservis Work Orders, and spray records are automatically created."

The integration saves farmers time and improves data accuracy, allowing spray operators to stay focused on the task at hand. Paired with Conservis Work Orders, costs and inventory are automatically adjusted in Conservis' software system.

"AgOtter's goal is to use connected controllers to eliminate the need of human interface with farm equipment such as sprayers. We're working towards this by collaborating with groups like Conservis who complement our app-driven hardware with advanced data management tools," reports Greg Guyette, founder of AgOtter and Insero.

About Conservis

Conservis is the leading independent farm management service, providing growers the digital tools and information needed for success. The web and mobile platforms deliver comprehensive planning tools, real-time data capture and insightful analytics to support better decision making and efficient reporting. Conservis was founded in 2009 with and for farmers in the permanent and row crop markets, and is dedicated to advancing the business of agriculture.

About AgOtter

AgOtter is a product designed by Insero for sprayers. Although AgOtter can be used in any liquid product application, a patent was developed for specific use in trees, vineyards, orchards, groves and anywhere that GNSS/GPS coverage is compromised by obstacles. Founded in 2014, Insero designs wireless hardware, app-based software and web-based tracking tools for the agricultural industry. Insero manufactures devices which focus on GNSS/GPS guidance, the monitor and control of agricultural products and the automation of data movement. Insero's equipment and software dramatically improves the efficiency of machines through automation and the reduction of human interaction in the field.

