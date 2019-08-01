Conservis and Foundry Debut Ag-tech Hackathon August 8-9

MINNEAPOLIS, Aug. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Two leading technology companies with experience collaborating on ag-tech solutions are launching a hackathon, Affect the Cause, focused on solving some of the most pressing problems in food and agriculture technology. Foundry and long-time client Conservis will dedicate two days, August 8-9, to form collaborative teams challenged to solve critical issues involving agriculture and food supply.

"The problem space of agriculture, food, and supply chain is vast. Participants will have an opportunity to apply the latest advancements in computer science to everything from improving farm efficiency to reducing food waste. There's tremendous opportunity for innovation within all areas of our industry right now," said Joel Coppin, VP of Product Development at Conservis, the leading independent farm management service, providing growers the digital tools and information needed for success.

Foundry and Conservis have previously partnered in creating ag-tech solutions for farmers and combining our industry knowledge with their design leadership proved powerful. We anticipate approximately ten teams of 4-6 people, with each team comprised of a mix from both companies.

Affect the Cause kicks off with a keynote from Brett Brohl, Managing Director, TechStars Farm to Fork. "For entrepreneurs who want to build something great and change the world for the better, there isn't a better vertical than food," said Brohl. Team leaders will present their hackathon ideas as teams organically form around them.

"Limited only by imagination – so, hardly – these designers and makers are welcome to consider tech platforms ranging from IoT, open data, robotics, automation, AI and whatever's next," said Nils Hansen, Principal Creative at Foundry. "A hackathon environment lets us experiment in creating prototypes to see what we might make of our ideas. Both companies considered our own hackathons, but it made sense to combine forces and give our people a creative retreat and out-of-office experience." Foundry is an agency of strategists, designers, and developers making impactful experiences for the web, mobile and real world.

Affect the Cause is hosted by Finnegans, a leader in social entrepreneurship aimed to eliminate hunger by turning beer into food. As a hackathon, Affect the Cause has the mission to mobilize technical talent to identify, design, and build innovative technology solutions for civilization's most pressing issues.

