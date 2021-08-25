Consider Pastures Joins 1% for the Planet as First National Egg Brand to Pledge 1% of Sales to Environmental Causes

MONROE, N.H., Aug. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consider Pastures™, producer of Certified Humane® Pasture Raised eggs and the first national egg brand to embrace regenerative farming practices, has joined 1% for the Planet, making it the first egg brand to join the organization's efforts. Consider Pastures' participation includes a pledge to donate 1% of annual sales to support nonprofit organizations focused on environmental causes.

Consider Pastures

"At Consider Pastures we are pioneering a back-to-basics approach to egg farming – one that places equal emphasis on environmental stewardship, holistic farming practices, and commitment to humane animal treatment," says Paul Turbeville, Head of Marketing. "In addition to being the first egg producer to attain B Corporation status in 2013, we are excited to deepen our commitment to better, more sustainable practices through our support of 1% for the Planet, which perfectly aligns with our brand's mission to help heal a food system and planet in distress."

In contrast to the industrial agricultural farms that currently dominate egg production practices, each Consider Pastures farm operates in a way that improves biodiversity and soil health. Specific measures include:

Zero use of pesticides and inorganic fertilizers

No deep tilling or fallow rotation to help protect the soil from erosion and nutrient loss

Increasing the organic matter and carbon sequestering ability of the soil through strategic use of cover crops

Multi-species livestock integration

Planting/encouraging of wildflowers such as clover and milkweed to assist in pollinator health

Installation of bat houses as natural pest control

"Currently, only 3% of total philanthropy goes to the environment and, only 5% of that comes from businesses. The planet needs bigger support than this, and our growing network of business members is doing its valuable part to increase giving and support on-the-ground outcomes. We're excited to welcome Consider Pastures to our global movement," says Kate Williams, CEO of 1% for the Planet.

By contributing 1% of their annual sales, thousands of 1% for the Planet members have raised over $300 million to support approved environmental nonprofits around the globe. Nonprofits are approved based on referrals, track record and environmental focus. Thousands of nonprofits worldwide are currently approved.

Consider Pastures eggs are currently available in Whole Foods Market on the East Coast and Southern California, Harris Teeter, Ingles, and Co-op Food Stores of the Upper Valley (NH and VT). For more information on Consider Pastures, please visit considerpastures.com or the brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

About Consider Pastures

Consider Pastures believes that egg production should be part of a holistic farm ecosystem, not an island within it. We also believe that for animal agriculture to have a future, it must evolve towards regenerative practices. That's why we're on a mission to restore diversified and regenerative farming through a back-to-basics approach to egg production that is not only committed to animal welfare, but also to the welfare of the land. To follow us on our journey to restore regenerative, please visit considerpastures.com or the brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

About 1% for the Planet

1% for the Planet is a global organization that exists to ensure our planet and future generations thrive. We inspire businesses and individuals to support environmental nonprofits through membership and everyday actions. We make environmental giving easy and effective through partnership advising, impact storytelling and third-party certification.

Started in 2002 by Yvon Chouinard, founder of Patagonia, and Craig Mathews, founder of Blue Ribbon Flies, our business members and individual members have given hundreds of millions of dollars to our approved nonprofit partners to date. Today, 1% for the Planet's global network consists of thousands of businesses, individuals and environmental nonprofits working toward a better future for all.

Look for our logo to purchase for the planet, learn more and join at onepercentfortheplanet.org.

