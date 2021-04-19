Consider Pastures Launches First National Egg Brand To Take Pasture-Raised Eggs One Step Further Through A Commitment To The Principles Of Regenerative Agriculture

MONROE, N.H., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consider Pastures™, the first national egg brand to embrace regenerative farming practices, is now available for conscious consumers prioritizing products that are both good for the land and good for animals. Driven by the mission to revolutionize the egg industry by acting as stewards of farmland and surrounding ecosystems, Consider Pastures breaks from the factory farming model and produces its pasture-raised eggs on small family farms, guided by the tenets of regenerative agriculture. Even the packaging design, a striking deep blue carton inspired by the first egg carton invented in 1911, harkens back to the simpler, common sense values farmers once lived by.

The Consider Pastures brand comes from Pete and Gerry's Organics, LLC, producers of Pete and Gerry's Organic® and Nellie's Free Range® Eggs, the #1 egg brands in their respective categories, whose history of leading the industry in the creation of better production practices continues with its introduction of Consider Pastures. Consider Pastures is raising the bar for excellence in the egg category with its focus on environmental stewardship and holistic farming practices, in addition to its commitment to humane animal treatment, with its Certified Humane® Pasture-Raised eggs.

"When we first started our Pete and Gerry's and Nellie's brands, we took the knowledge we gained from my family's three generations of farming experience and proved that smaller-scale production with a network of small family farmers is a win-win-win for humane animal care, for small farms, and for our customers. With Consider Pastures, we believe we can use our expertise to pioneer a better pasture-raised model, too," says Jesse Laflamme, CEO of Pete and Gerry's Organics, LLC. "Although this journey to regenerative will not happen overnight, it will be effort well spent and it is our hope that by blazing the path forward, we can be a model to all and help to heal a food system and planet in distress."

According to the Natural Resources Defense Council, the industrial agricultural system that dominates Western food and supply chains today incentivizes agricultural practices that promote nutrient runoff, soil erosion at a rate 10 to 100 times higher than the soil formation rate, and the increased severity of harmful algal blooms in freshwater and coastal systems, as well as the collapse of bee populations across the globe.1

In contrast, each Consider Pastures farm will operate in a way that improves biodiversity and soil health. Specific measures include:

Zero use of pesticides and inorganic fertilizers

No deep tilling or fallow rotation to help protect the soil from erosion and nutrient loss

Increasing the organic matter and carbon sequestering ability of the soil through strategic use of cover crops

Multi-species livestock integration

Planting/encouraging of wildflowers such as clover and milkweed to assist in pollinator health

Installation of bat houses as natural pest control

Consider Pastures is working with several expert partners to guide its regenerative journey and strengthen its impact, including Understanding Ag on technical expertise and soil testing. Additionally, the brand is partnering with the Savory Institute to create an egg laying program under their Land to Market program, the leading standard for land health that tracks outcomes in soil health, biodiversity, and ecosystem function. This new program will eventually allow Consider Pastures to expand learnings to other egg producers looking to implement regenerative agriculture practices. Consider Pastures is also making a five year, $250K commitment to American Farmland Trust to support regenerative farming initiatives.

"The goals of American Farmland Trust - protecting agricultural land, promoting environmentally sound farming practices, and keeping farmers on the land – are exactly aligned with Consider Pastures' mission, and we're thrilled to be working together on a shared journey to help protect and restore American farmland for future generations," says Dr. Emily Cole, New England Deputy Director of American Farmland Trust.

Consider Pastures eggs are currently available in Whole Foods Market in the Northeast, and Co-op Food Stores of the Upper Valley (NH and VT) for a SRP of $6.49. For more information on Consider Pastures, please visit considerpastures.com or the brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

About Consider Pastures

Consider Pastures believes that egg production should be part of a holistic farm ecosystem, not an island within it. We also believe that for animal agriculture to have a future, it must evolve towards regenerative practices. That's why we're on a mission to restore diversified and regenerative farming through a back-to-basics approach to egg production that is not only committed to animal welfare, but also to the welfare of the land. To follow us on our journey to restore regenerative, please visit considerpastures.com or the brand's Facebook, Twitter and Instagram pages.

