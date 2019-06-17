Consider Pets When Preparing for a Natural Disaster

"It's a tragedy we've seen too many times: pets stuck in shelters, or worse, because their owners had no place to take them, or homeowners who feel trapped in a dangerous home because they don't know where to take their pets," said Eric Cioppa, NAIC President and Superintendent of the Maine Bureau of Insurance . "We want folks to remember that there are places you can take your pet, and that it's important to plan ahead and be ready for the worst."

During recent floods in the Midwest, Reuters reported that hundreds of pets were lost or imperiled by floodwaters. After Hurricane Katrina in 2005, an estimated 15,000 animals had to be rescued, according to CNN.

With hurricane season officially underway June 1, the NAIC offers some essential advice:

Keep an emergency kit for your pet. Include food, necessary medications, vet records and an identification tag.

Include food, necessary medications, vet records and an identification tag. Have a carry-crate ready to go. Make sure no matter where you go, Fido has convenient transport and/or a safe retreat.

Make sure no matter where you go, Fido has convenient transport and/or a safe retreat. Know where to evacuate. Many shelters won't accept pets. Keep a list of pet-friendly hotels or facilities that provide pet boarding, and make sure you can meet any requirements (like providing vet records).

Many shelters won't accept pets. Keep a list of pet-friendly hotels or facilities that provide pet boarding, and make sure you can meet any requirements (like providing vet records). Have bottled water on hand: Flood waters aren't safe to drink, even for animals. Store a gallon of fresh water for each pet.

Flood waters aren't safe to drink, even for animals. Store a gallon of fresh water for each pet. Keep your flood insurance policy in a safe place: A flood insurance policy can ensure your pets have a safe place to come home to. Flood insurance policies are available through the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) and on the private market.

To help people better prepare for natural disasters the NAIC, insurance departments across the country and the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) are hosting a Twitter chat at 2 p.m. ET, June 18. (Hashtags: #YourRiskIsReal , #WhatsInYourGoBag and #GoBagPacked .)

About the NAIC

As part of our state-based system of insurance regulation in the United States, the National Association of Insurance Commissioners (NAIC) provides expertise, data, and analysis for insurance commissioners to effectively regulate the industry and protect consumers. The U.S. standard-setting organization is governed by the chief insurance regulators from the 50 states, the District of Columbia and five U.S. territories. Through the NAIC, state insurance regulators establish standards and best practices, conduct peer reviews, and coordinate regulatory oversight. NAIC staff supports these efforts and represents the collective views of state regulators domestically and internationally. For more information, visit www.naic.org .

