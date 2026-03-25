CONSIGLIERI LAUNCHES CLAMOR, REDEFINING SOCIAL LISTENING INTO CULTURAL INTELLIGENCE

SEATTLE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, marketing consultancy Consiglieri introduces Clamor, the first cultural intelligence engine—an AI-powered system designed to interpret social audience signals in context and reveal the motivations, emotions, and cultural dynamics shaping behavior.

Social listening analytics has grown into a multi-billion-dollar industry as brands increasingly depend on social data to understand consumer sentiment, cultural trends, and brand perception. But most listening tools remain rooted in their original design: diagnostic dashboards built to detect anomalies in conversation in the form of spikes in mentions, shifts in sentiment, or fluctuations in share of voice.

While those metrics help teams monitor channel health, they fail to answer the larger business opportunity: how can we leverage social signals to inform our next go to market move? Instead, social teams are left stitching together disparate data points, past experience, and intuition to answer these questions.

"Social listening tools were built for a different era," said Brad White, Head of AI & Innovation at Consiglieri. "Social teams once monitored brand mentions and reacted to activity spikes across a few platforms. Today, social platform management has exploded and teams are expected to translate everyday audience signals across owned, earned, and paid activities into insights that shape marketing strategy, creative briefs, and product roadmaps. Clamor fills that insight gap by helping organizations work smarter, not harder."

Early beta partners include leading brands across retail, tech, real estate, and entertainment sectors. One key beta partner, MANSCAPED®, is using Clamor to guide campaign decisions. "Clamor helps us understand how humor lands as we reach new audiences," said Jori Evans, Director of Social at MANSCAPED®. "The platform surfaced sentiment shifts that shaped our 'Send Face Pics Instead' campaign — resulting in 9x higher engagement and 95% positive sentiment."

Built on Consiglieri's proprietary, patent-pending cultural analysis engine and powered by leading large language models, Clamor analyzes real-time social data streams to surface cultural signals and guide strategic decisions. The platform interprets conversational context across more than 150 languages and delivers insights and recommendations that help teams move from monitoring conversation to acting on it.

Clamor is now available for marketing and social teams looking to infuse real-time cultural intelligence into their daily workflows. Organizations can explore the platform with a free 14-day workspace trial at clamor.social.

About Clamor: Clamor is a cultural intelligence SaaS engine, developed by the Consiglieri Gen AI Lab, that interprets real-time social conversation across platforms to deliver actionable marketing and creative recommendations. Designed for marketers, social teams, and CMOs who need cultural clarity—not more dashboards—Clamor connects what audiences are saying to what brands should do next.

About Consiglieri: Consiglieri is an exclusive collective of experienced brand and agency marketing executives from T-Mobile, Nordstrom and Publicis who provide honest counsel and practical perspective on the toughest challenges facing modern marketing organizations. Partnering directly with leadership teams, the firm helps companies deliver immediate progress while modernizing how marketing operates to drive business impact in the era of AI.

About MANSCAPED®

Founded by Paul Tran in 2016, San Diego, California-based MANSCAPED® is the global men's lifestyle consumer brand and male grooming category creator trusted by over thirteen million men worldwide. The brand's product range includes a diversified line of premium tools, formulations, and accessories designed to introduce and elevate a whole new self-care routine for men. The collection is available globally in 40 countries on manscaped.com, on Amazon in more than 100 countries worldwide, and in major retailers including Target®, Walmart, CVS, Best Buy, Men's Wearhouse, Jos. A. Bank, Military Exchanges, and many more internationally. For more information, visit manscaped.com or follow on Facebook, Instagram, X, TikTok, Tumblr, and YouTube.

SOURCE Consiglieri