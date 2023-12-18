Consilient Appoints Accomplished Technology Leader Ajit Tharaken as its new CEO

WASHINGTON, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilient, the leading Federated Learning/AI company dedicated to the prevention of financial crime and fraud, proudly announces the appointment of Ajit Tharaken as its new Chief Executive Officer (CEO). With an impressive track record in leadership of innovative technology functions and a wealth of experience in driving business success, Tharaken is set to lead Consilient to transform the global approach to protecting the integrity of the financial system.

About Ajit Tharaken:

Ajit Tharaken brings a distinguished career to Consilient, having served as the CEO of Optus Global (Alcara). Under his leadership, Opus Global experienced remarkable growth and success, culminating in the sale of the business to NICE Actimize. At NICE Actimize, he then served as the General Manager of the Data Intelligence business unit. In this role, he played a pivotal role in advancing the organization's data intelligence capabilities, solidifying his reputation as a global leader in financial crime prevention solutions.

Throughout his career, Tharaken has demonstrated the ability to drive technology innovation, while also navigating complex business landscapes and delivering exceptional value to clients, partners, and stakeholders. Tharaken has applied his track record of strategic vision to innovate and create sustainable business growth and success and he has a strong reputation for fostering collaboration and a commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive corporate culture.

Tharaken holds an M.S. in Computer Science from Columbia University.

"I would like to express my gratitude to the Consilient team for this opportunity. What excites me is that Consilient is the first of its kind to utilize Federated Learning for financial crime. This innovative approach will help financial institutions, FIU's, regulators and central banks uncover new risks and dramatically increase efficiency. The Consilient Federated Learning platform and machine learning models are uniquely powered by data across multiple institutions while maintaining complete data privacy."

"There is a fundamental demand by financial institutions and regulators globally for greater efficiency, effectiveness, and security of the financial crime risk management system. Bringing Ajit to Consilient demonstrates our continued commitment to leading the innovation that will change the current market paradigm and usher in a new design for the AML/CFT regime," said Juan C. Zarate, Consilient Co-founder and Chair of the Board of Directors and Global Co-Managing Partner and Chief Strategy Officer of K2 Integrity.

"Mr. Tharaken is an experienced and globally respected leader in the financial technology space, and his experience as a successful early-stage CEO makes him incredibly valuable to the Consilient team," said Gary M. Shiffman, Consilient Co-Founder and member of the Board of Directors.

About Consilient:

Founded in 2020, Consilient provides the next generation of artificial intelligence and analytics for the prevention and management of financial crime. Consilient's Federated Learning solution allows financial institutions and regulators to discover and manage risk more efficiently and effectively by sharing insights without the challenges and vulnerabilities of moving data. Consilient's approach enables dynamic discovery and management of financial crime risk, and collaboration, while preserving data privacy. Consilient is the 21st-century approach for best-in-class anti-money laundering, countering the financing of terrorism (AML/CFT) compliance and fraud solutions. For more information, visit www.consilient.com.

SOURCE Consilient