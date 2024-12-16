Consilium Data Services (CDS) files a Patent for the detection, tracking, identification, and mitigation of drones

HERNDON, Va., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Data Services, Inc. ("CDS"), a sensor device and data collection services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the defense, intelligence, and commercial sectors, today announced the company has filed a Provisional Patent for the detection, tracking, identification, and mitigation of drones, also referred to as Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS). The patent, titled "Multidomain Detection and Mitigation of Unmanned Aircraft with Minimal Radio Frequency Emission," adds to CDS's deep sensor capabilities portfolio, and is focused on addressing the needs of government agencies on a global scale.

President and CEO Michael Buscher developed and authored the patent, focusing on creating an unmatched capability integrating a suite of sensors to include satellites and ground-based radar. The invention can utilize wide area monitoring via Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellites to cover thousands of square miles simultaneously while offering the ability to geolocate the Ground Control Station (GCS) and drone operator. This patent adds to Mr. Buscher's portfolio of aerospace patents, which the U.S. Patent Office has already granted and is licensed exclusively to Consilium Data Services.

"Recognizing a serious gap in homeland security capabilities, CDS is committed to developing and deploying technology that protects U.S. national security interests. This patent reflects our ability to detect, identify, track, and mitigate Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), more commonly called drones, which have been a growing threat to our homeland. We are particularly proud that this is the first Patent Pending invention to address the movement of "dark drones" which are UAS with low or zero radio frequency (RF) emissions and are now plaguing the U.S. East Coast," said Mr. Michael Buscher, Chief Executive Officer, Consilium Data Services.

Consilium Data Services, Inc. is a privately held data collection services company that offers a holistic AI-enabled intelligence platform leveraging multi-domain resources to include ground sensors and low earth orbit satellites to dynamically reconcile data from the electromagnetic spectrum. This encompasses extracting data from nearly any Internet of Things (IoT) device, including cellular phones, smart watches, tablets, and vehicles. This capability also includes collecting radio frequency (RF) data from the UHF, VHF, Ku & Ka-band, and S-Band.

With this data and the subsequent analytics, customers receive unique pattern-of-life analysis, which offers unprecedented insights and situational awareness on a global scale.

