Consilium Staffing Celebrates 10 Years Of Business

DALLAS, Jan. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a premier locum tenens healthcare staffing firm bringing doctors and advanced practitioners to facilities nationwide, announced its 10-year anniversary in healthcare staffing. The firm launched in January 2010 in Valley View, Texas, with a team of nine and has grown to a company of more than 100, serving communities located all around the nation.

To mark its first decade, Consilium has revamped its brand presence, including its digital footprint with a website redesign and both traditional and non-traditional outreach. The brand transformation, which is expected to be complete by the end of January, is intended to better connect Consilium with its two target audiences: providers seeking job opportunities and the healthcare facilities that want to hire them. While Consilum's brand promise – to be your partner in locum tenens – remains the same, the brand changes are designed to better reflect the way facilities and providers gain access to locum opportunities and engage with social media and custom content relevant to the healthcare staffing industry.

"The secret to the firm's 10-year success has been a purpose-driven, client-centered approach. We've focused on partnering with our clients rather than trying to sell them our services," explained Matthew Baade, Executive Vice President of Consilium. "This approach, coupled with expanded offerings and technology improvements, has been a differentiator for our company."

Consilium's decade in business is also marked by the launch of full-scale teams focused exclusively on placing locum tenens for several new specialties, many of which have been requested by clients. As a result, the company is now offering locum providers in neurology, internal medicine sub-specialties, and surgery.

As the healthcare industry recognizes the important role locum tenens plays in the delivery of patient care, Consilium is closing out its decade with its highest revenue growth to date. The first quarter of 2021 is also projected to bring the greatest demand for providers than any other time in its history.

ABOUT CONSILIUM STAFFING

Consilium Staffing is a locum tenens company offering temporary healthcare providers to medical facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit Consilium Staffing and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

