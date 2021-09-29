Consilium Staffing Donates 1,564 Snack Bags To Vogel Alcove

DALLAS, Sept. 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a premier locum tenens healthcare staffing firm bringing doctors and advanced practitioners to facilities nationwide, announced that it has donated 1,564 snack bags ("Bye-Bye bags") to Vogel Alcove, a nonprofit established to support children of Dallas-area homeless families. Through Consilium Cares, the firm's dedicated philanthropic initiative, Consilium has broken the record for the highest one-time donation to date. The bags were filled with ready-to-eat, non-perishable snacks and drinks. In 2020, Consilium employees donated 858 bags.

"As a company of 120 employees, the amount we donated this year equates to 13 bags per person," explained Jennifer Pruitt, director of learning and development for Consilium. "This illustrates how much dedication and love was poured into the project by team members as they decorated and filled the snack bags."

The snack bags are one of the tools Vogel Alcove uses to help feed families that benefit from having supplemental snacks to offset food instability at home.

"Our employees spent hundreds of hours on this project and demonstrated our core value of being a service-minded firm," said Matthew Baade, Executive Vice President of Consilium. "We are proud to support Vogel Alcove by bringing some nutrition and levity to families in our community."

ABOUT CONSILIUM STAFFING

Consilium Staffing is a locum tenens company offering temporary healthcare providers to medical facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit Consilium Staffing and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

ABOUT VOGEL ALCOVE

Vogel Alcove is a nonprofit organization with the goal of helping young children overcome the lasting and traumatic effects of homelessness. It is our vision that every child in our community has a home, a self-sufficient family, and a foundation for success in school and life. Programs include Early Childhood Services, School-Age services, Mental Health Services, Health Services & Family Support. For more, visit Vogel Alcove.

