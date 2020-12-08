Consilium Staffing Promotes John Moberly to Vice President of Recruiting

DALLAS, Dec. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Consilium Staffing, a premier locum tenens healthcare staffing firm bringing doctors and advanced practitioners to facilities nationwide, announced the promotion of John Moberly to Vice President of Recruiting. In this newly created role, Moberly will be responsible for hiring, training, and developing recruiters; and assisting with provider marketing and resource development. Moberly is a co-founder of Consilium and brings 25 years of experience to the role, including 10 years as a Vice President for the company.

"Creating this role for John is an important and exciting step for our company as we continue our growth in 2021 and beyond," explained Matthew Baade, Executive Vice President of Consilium. "By further investing in the development of our people, we can better serve the needs of our clients and gear up for a transformative new year."

Moberly's past experience includes launching Med Travelers (a brand under AMN Healthcare Services, formally The MHA Group), which he grew to $41 million in nine years. He also spent six years in locum tenens recruiting at StaffCare.

Moberly has been an influential and highly effective recruiter at Consilium. He's known for his mentorship and enthusiasm.

"John is one of the top recruiters in our industry. Those who have had the privilege of his mentorship have benefitted, and now everyone on the recruiting team will get to work directly with him," said D. Kirk Johnson, Regional Vice President of Recruiting at Consilium. "John has an endless supply of passion for the work, and we appreciate his dedication and positive attitude."

ABOUT CONSILIUM STAFFING

Consilium Staffing is a locum tenens company offering temporary healthcare providers to medical facilities nationwide. For more information, please visit Consilium Staffing and follow us on LinkedIn and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Eric Sasser

Sr. Director of Marketing & Communicatioins

469-713-5267

[email protected]

SOURCE Consilium Staffing

Related Links

www.consiliumstaffing.com

