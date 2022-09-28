CONSISTENCY AND CONTINUITY OF INTELEMARK'S EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM BENEFITS CLIENTS - MARKING NINE YEARS TOGETHER

PHOENIX, Sept. 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Intelemark, a national leader in the outbound calling and lead generation/appointment setting industry for more than 22 years celebrates nine years together for its executive management team. Murray Goodman, CEO, Ed Berman, COO, and Elena Vecchio, Director of Client Services have been serving Intelemark's clients together for this extended number of years.

More importantly for our clients, Intelemark has managers and agents with extended longevity as well. In fact, there are a number of agents who have served Intelemark's clients for more than 10 years, which is unheard of in this industry. This consistency and continuity have resulted in reliable, long-term client/vendor relationships, ultimately achieving great success and business growth for its many clients.

For 22 years (and counting) Intelemark continues to help companies grow their business by putting their sales team in front of their desired buyers. We have been successful in this highly competitive industry due to our deep industry knowledge, commitment to high-quality customer service, and our experience as a team. Intelemark's differentiation from others in the lead generation/appointment setting industry is its continuity, experienced management team, and outstanding ability to build a mutually beneficial partnership with each client.

"The consistency and continuity of the whole Intelemark team, from managers to our agent colony and specifically that of our executive management team have been key factors in the successful results we produce for our clients," says Murray Goodman, CEO at Intelemark. "Our clients have told us that our team has truly been an extension of their sales teams and it has contributed to significant sales growth to their companies. It is one of the reasons that we have so many long-term clients."

About Intelemark

Headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ, Intelemark is a national leader in the appointment setting/lead generation industry for more than 20 years. We design highly customized, well-crafted B2B demand generation, lead generation and appointment setting campaigns to connect companies with high-quality targets within their prospect audience. Intelemark's proprietary software application, a virtual and a highly experienced English-speaking agent colony, and a senior management team have helped clients drive revenue and growth for more than two decades.

