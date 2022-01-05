Consistent Double-Digit Growth Leads to Internal Promotions for Atlanta-Based Company, Hire Velocity

ATLANTA, Jan. 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Hire Velocity is excited to announce the recent promotions of four team members. All are a testament to the company's rapid growth. Despite the impact that COVID has had on the economy nationwide, Hire Velocity has experienced approximately a 50% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) from 2018 to 2021, resulting in advancements within the company for the following employees. It is with great pleasure and enthusiasm that Hire Velocity announces these promotions and hope that you'll join us in congratulating all employees on their impressive track record of success within the company.

Marques Smith, President

With 20 years of leadership experience in both the public and private sectors, Marques has demonstrated incredible leadership skills involving budgeting, forecasting, and operational efficiencies. Marques joined Hire Velocity in April 2016 as Vice President of Finance and was promoted to Chief Operating Officer in March 2018. Under Marques' leadership, Hire Velocity has consistently grown at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 50%+ for the past 3 years, including during COVID. Additionally, he has helped develop a strong, high-performing culture throughout the company while overseeing company-wide operations for service delivery (RPO and Executive Search), client success, IT, HR, finance and accounting, and legal. Marques has played a strong role in the thought leadership behind Hire Velocity's digital and solutions strategies, lead generation, pricing, and implementation. As President of Hire Velocity, Marques will also oversee sales and marketing.

Sarah Haskin, Chief Client Officer

This newly created role will focus on the importance of client engagement for the company's culture. Under Sarah's leadership as Senior Vice President of Client Success, Hire Velocity has strengthened its focus on client engagement and customized recruiting solutions. Since Sarah joined Hire Velocity in August 2018, she has worked with the sales and recruiting teams to develop an industry-specific approach to sales and delivery to create a stronger alignment with clients. Sarah has brought her strong expertise in enterprise sales to Hire Velocity and dramatically increased the number of enterprise RPO accounts. In Sarah's new role as Chief Client Officer, she will continue to build on the foundation of client engagement and further enhance Hire Velocity's client engagement and enterprise sales strategy.

Max Farkas, Practice Director of Supply Chain

After graduating from the University of Michigan, Max gained sales experience while working at Enterprise Rent-A-Car in Detroit, Michigan. Max joined Hire Velocity as a Sales Development Representative in March 2017. Over the last 4.5 years, Max has worked to become an expert in the supply chain industry. Because of his dedication, Max has been promoted to Account Representative then Talent Solutions Executive, and now Practice Director. As Practice Director of Supply Chain, Max will be the solutions lead for Hire Velocity's practice.

Jameson Foskey, Practice Director of Healthcare

Jameson, a graduate of Georgia College & State University, joined Hire Velocity in 2019 with a wealth of knowledge in recruiting and revenue operations for the healthcare and IT space. Based on his prior experience, Jameson joined the company as a Talent Solutions Executive. He has played a crucial role in building the healthcare recruiting practice, working closely with the RPO team to make Hire Velocity's second-largest practice. As Practice Director of Healthcare, Jameson will be the solutions lead for Hire Velocity's Healthcare and Professional practice.

About Hire Velocity

Hire Velocity designs talent strategies that build great teams and great businesses. They are a proven leader in Human Capital Solutions and trusted by companies for customized Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO), Search, and Talent & Digital Advisory solutions under its ProIQ brand. Hire Velocity partners with clients across nearly every industry to solve recruiting challenges and achieve sustained outcomes. Consistently recognized as a partner that goes the 'extra mile', they are devoted to delivering outstanding customer service.

