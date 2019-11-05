CONSOL Coal Resources LP Announces Results for the Third Quarter 2019

CANONSBURG, Pa., Nov. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE: CCR) (the "Partnership") today reported financial and operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2019.

Third Quarter 2019 Results Include:

Cash distribution of $0.5125 per unit;

Net income of $7.0 million ;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $20.0 million ;

Distribution coverage ratio 1 of 0.6x;

Net leverage ratio 1 of 1.6x;

Strongest third quarter production in the history of the Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC); and

Maintaining full-year 2019 guidance.

Management Comments

"The third quarter is typically our weakest quarter of the year; however, I am pleased to announce that the PAMC delivered record third quarter production this year," said Jimmy Brock, Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Coal Resources GP LLC, the general partner of the Partnership. "This strong performance was underscored by our contracted position and the continued desirability of our product, which the equity markets failed to recognize. Furthermore, we were able to grow our total revenue by 3% this quarter compared to the year-ago period, despite major coal price indices suffering double-digit declines."

"This has been an increasingly tough year for our industry as commodity markets have been challenging. The good news is that we have positioned ourselves to weather this storm. On the revenue front, we moved early to contract our coal and are now 82% contracted for 2020 at attractive prices compared to the current market. This gives our operations team good visibility as we plan our production schedule heading into 2020."

Sales & Marketing

Our marketing team shipped 1.62 million tons of coal during the third quarter of 2019 at an average revenue per ton of $46.59, compared to 1.56 million tons at an average revenue per ton of $47.21 in the year-ago period. Our coal revenue improved by $1.7 million compared to the year-ago period, despite a 20% lower average PJM West day-ahead power price, a 42% lower average API 2 prompt month coal price and a 19% lower average Henry Hub natural gas spot price in the third quarter of 2019 versus the third quarter of 2018. This revenue improvement was largely driven by a modest increase in sales volume and our robust contracted position, which significantly reduced the variability in our average revenue per ton.

During the quarter, we were successful in securing additional coal sales contracts for 2020 and 2021, bringing our contracted positions to 82% and 36%, respectively, assuming a 6.75 million ton annual run rate. Additionally, during the second quarter of 2019, one of our longwalls also transitioned to a new lower sulfur region of the reserves with improved mining conditions. We believe the resulting improvement in coal quality should help increase the domestic and export marketability of the PAMC product, including access to new markets.

According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, inventories at domestic utilities stood at approximately 111 million tons at the end of August, which is slightly higher compared to year-ago levels. While low natural gas and power prices weighed on broader coal demand, we continued to ship all the coal we produced during the third quarter, highlighting the quality and resilience of our customer base.

On the export front, API 2 spot prices for thermal coal delivered to Europe have been volatile throughout 2019. After a 44% decline in the first half of 2019, API 2 prompt month prices rebounded by 23% during the third quarter of 2019. Our revenues were largely unaffected due to our previously disclosed export contract, which runs through December 2020 and has fixed volumes with collared prices that nets us a floor price per ton above $45.52. It is also important to note that the forward curve for API 2 is in contango and currently sits around $70 per ton in 2021.

Supply rationalization is another positive trend we are seeing in the marketplace. Globally, several unhedged coal producers are scaling back their thermal coal output. We are also noticing similar trends on the metallurgical coal front, where producers are idling high-cost operations or slowing expansion projects due to recent softer prices and declining access to capital. As we head into 2020, we will remain market-driven and operate our mines in line with our contracted position and opportunities to capture market share.

Operations Summary

CCR achieved a record-high third quarter production of 1.62 million tons, which compares to 1.59 million tons in the third quarter of 2018. The slight increase in coal production was due to the impact of one fewer longwall move in third quarter of 2019 versus the prior year period.

During the third quarter of 2019, our operations team overcame several non-typical challenges including a roof fall and equipment breakdowns. These geological and equipment-related issues resulted in higher mine maintenance and project expenses. Accordingly, we saw slight cost increases compared to year-ago levels. Total costs during the third quarter were $70.4 million compared to $66.7 million in the year-ago quarter. Average cash cost of coal sold per ton1 was $32.78 compared to $30.88 in the year-ago quarter.





Three Months Ended



September 30, 2019

September 30, 2018 Coal Production thousand tons 1,623

1,593 Coal Sales thousand tons 1,618

1,561 Average Revenue Per Ton per ton $46.59

$47.21 Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold1 per ton $32.78

$30.88 Average Cash Margin Per Ton Sold1 per ton $13.81

$16.33















Quarterly Distribution

During the third quarter of 2019, CCR generated net cash provided by operating activities of $20.4 million and distributable cash flow1 of $9.2 million, yielding a distribution coverage ratio1 of 0.6x. During the quarter, our net cash provided by operating activities was impacted by lower net income offset by an improvement in working capital. Our distribution coverage ratio calculation is based on quarterly estimated maintenance capital expenditures of $8.9 million, while our actual cash maintenance capital expenditures for the third quarter were $11.3 million. Based on our current outlook for the coal markets and a year-to-date distribution coverage ratio1 of 1.0x, the board of directors of the general partner has elected to pay a cash distribution of $0.5125 per unit to all limited partner unitholders and the holder of the general partner interest. As previously announced on October 30, 2019, the distribution to all unitholders of the Partnership will be made on November 15, 2019, to such holders of record at the close of business on November 11, 2019.

This press release is intended to be a qualified notice to nominees as provided for under Treasury Regulation Section 1.1446-4(b). Brokers and nominees should treat one hundred percent (100.0%) of CONSOL Coal Resources LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors as being attributed to income that is effectively connected with a United States trade or business. Accordingly, CONSOL Coal Resources LP's distributions to non-U.S. investors are subject to federal income tax withholding at the highest applicable effective tax rate. Nominees, and not CONSOL Coal Resources LP, are treated as withholding agents responsible for withholding on the distributions received by them on behalf of foreign investors.

2019 Guidance and Outlook

Based on our year-to-date results, current contracted position, estimated prices and production plans, we are maintaining our previously announced guidance ranges for 2019:

Coal sales volumes - 6.70-6.95 million tons

Average revenue per ton - $47.00 - $48.00

- Average cash cost of coal sold per ton 2 - $30.40 - $31.40

- - Adjusted EBITDA 2 - $95 - $103 million

- - Capital expenditures - $34 - $38 million

Third Quarter Earnings Conference Call

A joint conference call and webcast with CONSOL Energy Inc., during which management will discuss the third quarter 2019 financial and operational results, is scheduled for November 5, 2019 at 11:00 AM ET. Prepared remarks by members of management will be followed by a question and answer session. Interested parties may listen via webcast on the Events page of our website, www.ccrlp.com. An archive of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the event.

Participant dial in (toll free) 1-888-348-6419

Participant international dial in 1-412-902-4235



Availability of Additional Information

Please refer to our website www.ccrlp.com for additional information regarding the Partnership. Prior to the earnings conference call, we will make available additional information in a presentation slide deck to provide investors with further insights into our financial and operating performance. This material can be accessed through the "Events and Presentations" page of our website, www.ccrlp.com. In addition, we may provide other information about the company from time to time on our website.

We will also file our Form 10-Q with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), reporting our results for the quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2019. Investors seeking our detailed financial statements can refer to the Form 10-Q once it has been filed with the SEC.

Footnotes:

1 "adjusted EBITDA", "distribution coverage ratio", "distributable cash flow", "average cash cost of coal sold per ton", "average cash margin per ton sold" and "net leverage ratio" are non-GAAP financial measures, which are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures immediately below the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures."

2 CCR is unable to provide a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA guidance to net income or average cash cost of coal sold per ton guidance to total costs, the most comparable financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP, due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of certain income statement items.

About CONSOL Coal Resources LP

CONSOL Coal Resources LP (NYSE:CCR) is a master limited partnership formed in 2015 to manage and further develop all of CONSOL Energy Inc.'s (NYSE:CEIX) active coal operations in Pennsylvania. CCR's assets include a 25% undivided interest in, and operational control over, the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which consists of three underground mines - Bailey, Enlow Fork and Harvey - and related infrastructure. For its ownership interest, CCR has an effective annual production capacity of 7.1 million tons of high-Btu North Appalachian thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. More information is available on our website www.ccrlp.com.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate our cost of coal sold and cash cost of coal sold on a cost per ton basis. Our cost of coal sold per ton represents our costs of coal sold divided by the tons of coal we sell. We define cost of coal sold as operating and other production costs related to produced tons sold, along with changes in coal inventory, both in volumes and carrying values. The cost of coal sold per ton includes items such as direct operating costs, royalty and production taxes, direct administration, and depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on production assets. Our costs exclude any indirect costs such as selling, general and administrative costs, freight expenses, interest expenses, depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on non-production assets and other costs not directly attributable to the production of coal. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to cost of coal sold is total costs. The cash cost of coal sold includes cost of coal sold less depreciation, depletion and amortization cost on production assets. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to cash cost of coal sold is total costs.

The following table presents a reconciliation of cost of coal sold and cash cost of coal sold to total costs, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).



Three Months Ended September 30,

2019

2018 Total Costs $ 70,411



$ 66,669

Freight Expense (900)



(611)

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses (2,840)



(3,899)

Interest Expense, Net (1,587)



(1,560)

Other Costs (Non-Production) (983)



(1,545)

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Non-Production) (519)



(542)

Cost of Coal Sold $ 63,582



$ 58,512

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Production) (10,567)



(10,517)

Cash Cost of Coal Sold $ 53,015



$ 47,995



We define average cash margin per ton as average coal revenue per ton, net of average cash cost of coal sold per ton. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to average cash margin per ton is total coal revenue.

The following table presents a reconciliation of average cash margin per ton sold to coal revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except per ton information).



Three Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018 Total Coal Revenue $ 75,385



$ 73,700

Operating and Other Costs 53,998



49,540

Less: Other Costs (Non-Production) (983)



(1,545)

Cash Cost of Coal Sold 53,015



47,995

Add: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,086



11,059

Less: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Non-Production) (519)



(542)

Cost of Coal Sold $ 63,582



$ 58,512

Total Tons Sold 1,618



1,561

Average Revenue Per Ton Sold $ 46.59



$ 47.21

Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold Per Ton 32.78



30.88

Add: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Costs Per Ton Sold 6.51



6.60

Average Cost of Coal Sold Per Ton 39.29



37.48

Average Margin Per Ton Sold 7.30



9.73

Add: Total Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Costs Per Ton Sold 6.51



6.60

Average Cash Margin Per Ton Sold $ 13.81



$ 16.33



We define adjusted EBITDA as (i) net income (loss) before net interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, as adjusted for (ii) certain non-cash items, such as long-term incentive awards including phantom units under the CONSOL Coal Resources LP 2015 Long-Term Incentive Plan ("unit-based compensation"). The GAAP measure most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA is net income.

We define distributable cash flow as (i) net income (loss) before net interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, as adjusted for (ii) certain non-cash items, such as unit-based compensation, less net cash interest paid and estimated maintenance capital expenditures, which is defined as those forecasted average capital expenditures required to maintain, over the long-term, the operating capacity of our capital assets. These estimated capital expenditures do not reflect the actual cash capital expenditures incurred in the period presented. Distributable cash flow will not reflect changes in working capital balances. The GAAP measures most directly comparable to distributable cash flow are net income and net cash provided by operating activities. We define distribution coverage ratio as a ratio of the distributable cash flow to the distributions, which is the $0.5125 per quarter distribution for all limited partner units, including common and subordinated units, issued for the periods presented.

The following table presents a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis for each of the periods indicated. The table also presents a reconciliation of distributable cash flow to net income and operating cash flows, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures, on a historical basis for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

September 30,

Nine Months Ended

September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Net Income $ 6,970



$ 8,645



$ 36,577



$ 49,978

Plus:













Interest Expense, Net 1,587



1,560



4,495



5,295

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 11,086



11,059



33,639



33,769

Unit-Based Compensation 344



503



1,082



1,370

Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,987



$ 21,767



$ 75,793



$ 90,412

Less:













Cash Interest 1,832



2,107



5,522



5,265

Estimated Maintenance Capital Expenditures 8,937



8,921



26,946



26,969

Distributable Cash Flow $ 9,218



$ 10,739



$ 43,325



$ 58,178

















Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 20,427



$ 16,921



$ 67,505



$ 95,134

Plus:













Interest Expense, Net 1,587



1,560



4,495



5,295

Other, Including Working Capital (2,027)



3,286



3,793



(10,017)

Adjusted EBITDA $ 19,987



$ 21,767



$ 75,793



$ 90,412

Less:













Cash Interest 1,832



2,107



5,522



5,265

Estimated Maintenance Capital Expenditures 8,937



8,921



26,946



26,969

Distributable Cash Flow $ 9,218



$ 10,739



$ 43,325



$ 58,178

Minimum Quarterly Distributions $ 14,405



$ 14,350



$ 43,214



$ 43,044

Distribution Coverage Ratio 0.6



0.7



1.0



1.4



We define net leverage ratio as the ratio of net debt to last twelve month (LTM) earnings before interest expense, depreciation, depletion and amortization, adjusted for certain non-cash items, such as long-term incentive awards, amortization of debt issuance and capitalized interest.

The following table presents a reconciliation of the net leverage ratio to net income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure on a historical basis for the period indicated (in thousands).



Twelve Months Ended

September 30, 2019 Net Income $ 53,165

Plus:

Interest Expense, Net 5,867

Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 44,612

Unit-Based Compensation 1,554

Non-Cash Expense, Net of Cash Payments for Legacy Employee Liabilities 1,227

Other Adjustments to Net Income 2,077

EBITDA Per Affiliated Company Credit Agreement $ 108,502





Borrowings under Affiliated Company Credit Agreement $ 181,400

Finance Leases 6,684

Total Debt 188,084

Less:

Cash on Hand 10,611

Net Debt Per Affiliated Company Credit Agreement $ 177,473





Net Leverage Ratio (Net Debt/EBITDA) 1.6



