CONSOL Energy Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2023

CANONSBURG, Pa., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) reported financial and operating results for the fiscal quarter and year ended December 31, 2023.

Fourth Quarter 2023 Highlights Include:

GAAP net income of $157.1 million and GAAP dilutive earnings per share of $5.05 ;

Quarterly adjusted EBITDA 1 of $239.9 million ;

Net cash provided by operating activities of $219.1 million ;

Quarterly free cash flow 1 of $165.0 million ;

Total revenue and other income of $649.4 million ;

Pennsylvania Mining Complex (PAMC) produced 6.6 million tons and shipped 6.8 million tons;

Itmann Complex sold 159 thousand tons compared to 123 thousand tons during the third quarter;

85% of 4Q23 free cash flow 1 returned to shareholders via stock repurchases, including a $30.0 million 10b5-1 plan for the month of January 2024 ;

PAMC improved its contracted position to 22.0 million tons in 2024 and 13.0 million tons in 2025; and

Itmann Mining Complex improved its contracted position to 571 thousand tons in 2024.

Full Year 2023 Highlights Include:

GAAP net income of $655.9 million and GAAP dilutive earnings per share of $19.79 ;

Adjusted EBITDA 1 of $1,047.7 million ;

Net cash provided by operating activities of $858.0 million ;

Free cash flow 1 of $686.9 million ;

Total revenue and other income of $2,568.9 million ;

73% of 2023 free cash flow 1 returned to shareholders via stock repurchases and dividends for an aggregate $500.9 million from January 1, 2023 through January 31, 2024 ;

Repurchased 5.2 million shares of CEIX common stock at a weighted average price of $75.69 per share;

Reduced total debt outstanding by $189.0 million , including $99.1 million and $63.6 million to fully retire our Second Lien Notes and Term Loan B, respectively;

Record annual CONSOL Marine Terminal (CMT) net income of $69.3 million , adjusted EBITDA 1 of $80.3 million and throughput of 19.0 million tons, including 15.7 million tons of PAMC coal shipments;

70% of annual total recurring revenues and other income 1 derived from export sales and 60% derived from non-power generation sales;

Amended and upsized our revolving credit facility to $355 million through 2026; and

PAMC sales volume of 26.0 million tons, an increase of 8% compared to 2022 and the highest level in the post-COVID era.

Management Comments

"During the fourth quarter of 2023, we delivered a strong operational performance to close out our third consecutive year of production and sales volume growth for CONSOL Energy," said Jimmy Brock, Chief Executive Officer of CONSOL Energy Inc. "More importantly, we generated over $1 billion dollars in adjusted EBITDA1 and $687 million in free cash flow1 during 2023. The majority of this free cash flow1 was deployed toward returning value to our shareholders. We repurchased more than 5 million shares of our common stock, paid out $75 million in dividends, and made debt repayments of approximately $190 million during the year, which fully retired our Term Loan B and Second Lien Notes. We executed a significant shift in our coal sales mix toward the export market, which led to record annual throughput volume and revenue at our CONSOL Marine Terminal and 70% of our total recurring revenues and other income1 came from export sales. Looking forward, we expect improving contributions from our Itmann Mining Complex as it moves beyond its mains development and we are able to grow third-party coal sales processed through our preparation plant."

"On the safety front, our Bailey Preparation Plant and CONSOL Marine Terminal each had ZERO employee recordable incidents for the full year 2023. Our 2023 total recordable incident rate across our coal mining segment was approximately 33% below the national average for underground bituminous coal mines (based on the latest available MSHA data)."

Pennsylvania Mining Complex Review and Outlook





Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended



December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

December 31,

2023

December 31,

2022

















Total Coal Revenue (PAMC Segment) thousands $ 509,007

$ 516,289

$ 2,024,610

$ 1,973,884 Settlements of Commodity Derivatives thousands $ —

$ (47,742)

$ —

$ (289,228) Realized Coal Revenue1 thousands $ 509,007

$ 468,547

$ 2,024,610

$ 1,684,656 Operating and Other Costs thousands $ 306,519

$ 256,254

$ 1,120,065

$ 949,222 Total Cash Cost of Coal Sold1 thousands $ 249,283

$ 215,990

$ 939,892

$ 834,405 Coal Production million tons 6.6

6.1

26.1

23.9 Coal Sales million tons 6.8

6.2

26.0

24.1 Average Realized Coal Revenue per Ton Sold1 per ton $ 74.64

$ 75.92

$ 77.74

$ 69.89 Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton1 per ton $ 36.28

$ 34.89

$ 36.10

$ 34.56 Average Cash Margin per Ton Sold1 per ton $ 38.36

$ 41.03

$ 41.64

$ 35.33

PAMC Sales and Marketing

CEIX sold 6.8 million tons of PAMC coal during the fourth quarter of 2023, generating realized coal revenue1 of $509.0 million for the PAMC segment and an average realized coal revenue per ton sold1 of $74.64. This compares to 6.2 million tons sold, generating realized coal revenue1 of $468.5 million and an average realized coal revenue per ton sold1 of $75.92 in the year-ago period. The improvement in realized coal revenue1 was driven by the increased sales tonnage during the quarter due to the availability of the fifth longwall in 2023 versus the prior year, which provided increased productive capacity and helped to mitigate the impact of longwall moves.

On the marketing front, demand for our product in the power generation markets rebounded modestly during the fourth quarter compared to the third quarter. Domestically, Henry Hub natural gas spot prices and PJM West day-ahead power prices improved 6% and 9%, respectively, in the fourth quarter compared to 3Q23. Similarly, in the export market, API2 spot prices averaged $125/metric ton during the quarter, a 7% increase versus the third quarter of 2023. As such, 58% of our total recurring revenues and other income1 during the fourth quarter was derived from sales into non-power generation applications, a slight reduction from 64% in 3Q23. We also took advantage of ongoing met coal pricing strength to place 10% of our PAMC volume into the crossover metallurgical market during 4Q23.

Throughout 2023, we leveraged the many end-use markets into which our high-quality PAMC product is sold and pivoted more tons into the export market than at any time in our history. We finished 2023 with 15.7 million tons, or 60%, of Pennsylvania Mining Complex product moving into the export market. From a revenue standpoint, export sales in aggregate accounted for 66% of our total coal revenue during the year with 35% of total coal revenue coming from the export industrial market and 14% from export metallurgical sales. For 2023, 70% of our total recurring revenues and other income1 has been derived from sales into the export markets.

Additionally, during 4Q23, we strengthened our forward contract book at the PAMC and secured an additional 4.7 million tons for delivery through 2028. We now have 22.0 million tons contracted for 2024 and 13.0 million tons contracted for 2025.

Operations Summary

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we produced 6.6 million tons at the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, compared to 6.1 million tons in the year-ago period in which we had only four longwalls operating versus all five currently in operation. This brought total PAMC production to 26.1 million tons in 2023 compared to 23.9 million tons in the prior year.

Total coal revenue for the PAMC segment during the fourth quarter of 2023 was $509.0 million, compared to $516.3 million in the year-ago quarter. After adjusting for the effect of settlements of commodity derivatives, PAMC total realized coal revenue1 in 4Q23 was $509.0 million, compared to $468.5 million in 4Q22. Average cash cost of coal sold per ton1 at the PAMC for the fourth quarter of 2023 was $36.28, compared to $34.89 in the year-ago quarter. The increase was due to ongoing inflationary pressures on costs for supplies, maintenance and contractor labor, partially offset by reduced power costs.

Our full-year 2023 average cash cost of coal sold per ton1 at the PAMC came in at $36.10, compared to $34.56 for full-year 2022. The increase for the year was due to persistent inflationary pressures on supply and maintenance costs and contractor labor.

CONSOL Marine Terminal Review

For the fourth quarter of 2023, throughput volume at the CMT was 4.7 million tons, compared to 3.6 million tons in the year-ago period due to the continued shift of PAMC sales volumes into the export market. Terminal revenues and CMT total costs and expenses were $25.4 million and $10.7 million, respectively, compared to $20.9 million and $10.3 million, respectively, during the year-ago period. CMT operating cash costs1 were $6.8 million in 4Q23, compared to $6.4 million in the prior-year period. CONSOL Marine Terminal net income and CONSOL Marine Terminal Adjusted EBITDA1 were $18.3 million and $21.0 million, respectively, in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared to $11.7 million and $14.4 million, respectively, in the year-ago period. The improved financial performance was directly related to the significant increase in throughput volume compared to the prior-year quarter.

For the full year of 2023, CMT achieved multiple records. Terminal revenue came in at $106.2 million, the highest in its history. Additionally, the Terminal set a new throughput tonnage record in 2023, finishing the year with 19.0 million tons. These accomplishments led to record financial results in 2023. CONSOL Marine Terminal net income and CONSOL Marine Terminal Adjusted EBITDA1 were $69.3 million and $80.3 million, respectively, compared to $41.2 million and $52.3 million, respectively, in 2022.

Itmann Update

The Itmann Mining Complex once again increased sales on a quarter-over-quarter basis during the fourth quarter of 2023. The Complex sold 159 thousand tons of Itmann and third-party coal in 4Q23 versus 123 thousand tons in 3Q23. For the full year 2023, the Complex produced 316 thousand tons of coal and sold 515 thousand tons of Itmann and third-party coal in aggregate. During the fourth quarter, long-term mains development continued in all three mining sections which requires cutting additional height and rock and in turn slows the mining rates. We again operated two of the three continuous miner sections as true super sections during the fourth quarter as we continued to work toward fully staffing the mine. Moving forward, we expect to increase our complex sales volume this year compared to 2023, and the Itmann Mining Complex currently has 571 thousand tons contracted for 2024.

Shareholder Returns Update

During the fourth quarter of 2023, CEIX repurchased 1.1 million shares of its common stock in the open market for $111.0 million at a weighted average price of $100.84 per share. Additionally, through a 10b5-1 plan in place for the month of January, CEIX repurchased an additional 307 thousand shares of its common stock for $30.0 million at a weighted average price of $97.73 per share. Therefore, with the free cash flow1 generated during the fourth quarter of 2023, CEIX repurchased 1.4 million shares of its common stock for $141.0 million at a weighted average price of $100.16 per share. As a result, CEIX allocated approximately 85% of its quarterly free cash flow1 toward share repurchases. From the beginning of December 2022 through January 31, 2024, CEIX has repurchased 5.7 million shares of its common stock, or approximately 16% of its public float as of year-end 2022, at a weighted average price of $76.63 per share. Consistent with the Company's previously announced plan to return value to CEIX shareholders through repurchases of CEIX common stock rather than dividends, the Company is not declaring a quarterly dividend at this time.

Debt Repurchases Update

During the fourth quarter of 2023, we made repayments of $6.1 million on our equipment-financed and other debt. This brings our total debt repayments and repurchases for the year to $189.0 million (excluding the premium paid on the Second Lien Notes). Of note during 2023, we fully retired our Term Loan B and Second Lien Notes, and as of December 31, 2023, CEIX had a net cash position, including short-term investments, of $88.4 million.

2024 Guidance and Outlook

Based on our current contracted position, estimated prices and production plans, we are providing the following financial and operating performance guidance for full fiscal year 2024:

PAMC coal sales volume of 25.0-27.0 million tons

PAMC average realized coal revenue per ton sold 2 expectation of $62.50 - $66.50

PAMC average cash cost of coal sold per ton 2 expectation of $36.50 - $38.50

Itmann Mining Complex coal sales volume of 600-800 thousand tons

Itmann Mining Complex average cash cost of coal sold per ton 2 expectation of $120.00 - $140.00

Total capital expenditures: $175 - $200 million

Footnotes:

1 "Adjusted EBITDA", "Free Cash Flow", "CONSOL Marine Terminal Adjusted EBITDA", "CMT Operating Cash Costs", "Realized Coal Revenue", "Total Recurring Revenues and Other Income" and "Total Cash Cost of Coal Sold" are non-GAAP financial measures and "Average Realized Coal Revenue per Ton Sold", "Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton" and "Average Cash Margin per Ton Sold" are operating ratios derived from non-GAAP financial measures, each of which are reconciled to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below, under the caption "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

2 CEIX is unable to provide a reconciliation of PAMC Average Realized Coal Revenue per Ton Sold, PAMC Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton and Itmann Mining Complex Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton guidance, which are operating ratios derived from non-GAAP financial measures, due to the unknown effect, timing and potential significance of certain income statement items.

About CONSOL Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE: CEIX) is a Canonsburg, Pennsylvania-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal coal and metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. CONSOL's flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of 3 large-scale underground mines: Bailey Mine, Enlow Fork Mine, and Harvey Mine. CONSOL recently developed the Itmann Mine in the Central Appalachian Basin, which has the capacity when fully operational to produce roughly 900 thousand tons per annum of premium, low-vol metallurgical coking coal. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 20 million tons per year. In addition to the ~584 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex and the ~28 million reserve tons associated with the Itmann Mining Complex, the company controls approximately 1.3 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves and resources located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. Additional information regarding CONSOL Energy may be found at www.consolenergy.com.

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

The following table presents a condensed consolidated statement of income for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):





Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,



2023

2022

2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Revenue and Other Income:















Coal Revenue

$ 532,270

$ 536,994

$ 2,106,366

$ 2,018,662 Terminal Revenue

25,411

20,899

106,166

78,915 Freight Revenue

76,668

51,022

294,103

182,441 Gain (Loss) on Commodity Derivatives, net

—

19,547

—

(237,024) Other Income

15,090

8,689

62,242

58,943 Total Revenue and Other Income

649,439

637,151

2,568,877

2,101,937

















Costs and Expenses:















Operating and Other Costs

306,519

256,254

1,120,065

949,222 Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization

58,446

58,271

241,317

226,878 Freight Expense

76,668

51,022

294,103

182,441 General and Administrative Costs

23,712

21,777

103,470

116,696 Loss on Debt Extinguishment

—

1,262

2,725

5,623 Interest Expense

5,246

13,205

29,325

52,640 Total Costs and Expenses

470,591

401,791

1,791,005

1,533,500

















Earnings Before Income Tax

178,848

235,360

777,872

568,437 Income Tax Expense

21,781

42,343

121,980

101,458 Net Income

$ 157,067

$ 193,017

$ 655,892

$ 466,979

















Earnings per Share:















Basic

$ 5.09

$ 5.54

$ 19.91

$ 13.41 Dilutive

$ 5.05

$ 5.39

$ 19.79

$ 13.07

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

The following table presents a condensed consolidated balance sheet as of December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):





December 31,



2023

2022



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) ASSETS







Cash and Cash Equivalents

$ 199,371

$ 273,070 Trade Receivables, net

147,612

158,127 Other Current Assets

254,023

167,286 Total Current Assets

601,006

598,483 Total Property, Plant and Equipment - Net

1,903,123

1,960,082 Total Other Assets

170,874

145,812 TOTAL ASSETS

$ 2,675,003

$ 2,704,377









LIABILITIES AND EQUITY







Total Current Liabilities

$ 443,724

$ 448,798 Total Long-Term Debt

186,067

355,335 Total Other Liabilities

701,770

734,418 Total Equity

1,343,442

1,165,826 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

$ 2,675,003

$ 2,704,377

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

The following table presents a condensed consolidated statement of cash flows for the three months and years ended December 31, 2023 and 2022 (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Cash Flows from Operating Activities: (Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Net Income $ 157,067

$ 193,017

$ 655,892

$ 466,979 Adjustments to Reconcile Net Income to Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities:













Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization 58,446

58,271

241,317

226,878 Other Non-Cash Adjustments to Net Income 14,731

(28,402)

19,961

(11,699) Changes in Working Capital (11,113)

(71,582)

(59,221)

(31,168) Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities 219,131

151,304

857,949

650,990 Cash Flows from Investing Activities:













Capital Expenditures (50,042)

(37,050)

(167,791)

(171,506) Proceeds from Sales of Assets (1,985)

1,764

4,255

21,538 Other Investing Activity (11,682)

9,423

(95,896)

7,790 Net Cash Used in Investing Activities (63,709)

(25,863)

(259,432)

(142,178) Cash Flows from Financing Activities:













Net Payments on Long-Term Debt, Including Fees (6,097)

(82,257)

(191,738)

(294,362) Repurchases of Common Stock (121,997)

—

(399,379)

— Dividends —

(36,615)

(75,474)

(71,486) Other Financing Activities (54)

(265)

(15,610)

(14,218) Net Cash Used in Financing Activities (128,148)

(119,137)

(682,201)

(380,066) Net Increase (Decrease) in Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash 27,274

6,304

(83,684)

128,746 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at Beginning of Period 215,994

320,648

326,952

198,206 Cash and Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash at End of Period $ 243,268

$ 326,952

$ 243,268

$ 326,952

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We evaluate our cost of coal sold and cash cost of coal sold on an aggregate basis by segment, and our average cash cost of coal sold per ton on a per-ton basis. Cost of coal sold includes items such as direct operating costs, royalty and production taxes, direct administration costs, and depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on production assets. Cost of coal sold excludes any indirect costs and other costs not directly attributable to the production of coal. The cash cost of coal sold includes cost of coal sold less depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on production assets. We define average cash cost of coal sold per ton as cash cost of coal sold divided by tons sold. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to cost of coal sold, cash cost of coal sold and average cash cost of coal sold per ton is operating and other costs.

The following table presents a reconciliation for the PAMC segment of cash cost of coal sold, cost of coal sold and average cash cost of coal sold per ton to operating and other costs, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except per ton information).



Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating and Other Costs $ 306,519

$ 256,254

$ 1,120,065

$ 949,222 Less: Other Costs (Non-Production and non-PAMC) (57,236)

(40,264)

(180,173)

(114,817) Cash Cost of Coal Sold $ 249,283

$ 215,990

$ 939,892

$ 834,405 Add: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (PAMC Production) 49,611

49,104

190,962

189,857 Cost of Coal Sold $ 298,894

$ 265,094

$ 1,130,854

$ 1,024,262 Total Tons Sold (in millions) 6.8

6.2

26.0

24.1 Average Cost of Coal Sold per Ton $ 43.83

$ 42.96

$ 43.42

$ 42.49 Less: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization Costs per Ton Sold 7.55

8.07

7.32

7.93 Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton $ 36.28

$ 34.89

$ 36.10

$ 34.56

We evaluate our average realized coal revenue per ton sold and average cash margin per ton sold on a per-ton basis. We define realized coal revenue as total coal revenue, net of settlements of commodity derivatives. We define average realized coal revenue per ton sold as total coal revenue, net of settlements of commodity derivatives divided by tons sold. We define average cash margin per ton sold as average realized coal revenue per ton sold, net of average cash cost of coal sold per ton. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to realized coal revenue, average realized coal revenue per ton sold and average cash margin per ton sold is total coal revenue.

The following table presents a reconciliation for the PAMC segment of realized coal revenue, average realized coal revenue per ton sold and average cash margin per ton sold to total coal revenue, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands, except per ton information).



Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Total Coal Revenue (PAMC Segment) $ 509,007

$ 516,289

$ 2,024,610

$ 1,973,884 Less: Settlements of Commodity Derivatives —

(47,742)

—

(289,228) Realized Coal Revenue 509,007

468,547

2,024,610

1,684,656 Operating and Other Costs 306,519

256,254

1,120,065

949,222 Less: Other Costs (Non-Production and non-PAMC) (57,236)

(40,264)

(180,173)

(114,817) Cash Cost of Coal Sold $ 249,283

$ 215,990

$ 939,892

$ 834,405 Total Tons Sold (in millions) 6.8

6.2

26.0

24.1 Average Realized Coal Revenue per Ton Sold $ 74.64

$ 75.92

$ 77.74

$ 69.89 Less: Average Cash Cost of Coal Sold per Ton 36.28

34.89

36.10

34.56 Average Cash Margin per Ton Sold $ 38.36

$ 41.03

$ 41.64

$ 35.33

We define CMT operating costs as operating and other costs related to throughput tons. CMT operating costs exclude any indirect costs and other costs not directly attributable to throughput tons. CMT operating cash costs include CMT operating costs, less depreciation, depletion and amortization costs on throughput assets. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to CMT operating costs and CMT operating cash costs is operating and other costs.

The following table presents a reconciliation of CMT operating costs and CMT operating cash costs to operating and other costs, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating and Other Costs $ 306,519

$ 256,254

$ 1,120,065

$ 949,222 Less: Other Costs (Non-Throughput) (298,651)

(248,818)

(1,088,579)

(920,195) CMT Operating Costs $ 7,868

$ 7,436

$ 31,486

$ 29,027 Less: Depreciation, Depletion and Amortization (Throughput) (1,045)

(1,018)

(4,227)

(4,269) CMT Operating Cash Costs $ 6,823

$ 6,418

$ 27,259

$ 24,758

We define adjusted EBITDA as (i) net income (loss) plus income taxes, interest expense and depreciation, depletion and amortization, as adjusted for (ii) certain non-cash items, such as stock-based compensation, loss on debt extinguishment and fair value adjustments of commodity derivative instruments. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to adjusted EBITDA is net income (loss).

The following tables present a reconciliation of adjusted EBITDA to net income (loss), the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).



Three Months Ended December 31, 2023

PAMC

CONSOL

Marine

Terminal

Other

Total

Company Net Income (Loss) $ 183,181

$ 18,272

$ (44,386)

$ 157,067















Add: Income Tax Expense —

—

21,781

21,781 Add: Interest Expense —

1,521

3,725

5,246 Less: Interest Income (700)

—

(3,495)

(4,195) Earnings (Loss) Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) 182,481

19,793

(22,375)

179,899















Add: Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 50,531

1,158

6,757

58,446















Earnings (Loss) Before Interest, Taxes and DD&A (EBITDA) $ 233,012

$ 20,951

$ (15,618)

$ 238,345















Adjustments:













Add: Stock-Based Compensation $ 1,330

48

$ 207

$ 1,585 Total Pre-tax Adjustments 1,330

48

207

1,585















Adjusted EBITDA $ 234,342

$ 20,999

$ (15,411)

$ 239,930



Three Months Ended December 31, 2022

PAMC

CONSOL

Marine

Terminal

Other

Total

Company Net Income (Loss) $ 247,800

$ 11,654

$ (66,437)

$ 193,017















Add: Income Tax Expense —

—

42,343

42,343 Add: Interest Expense (205)

1,527

11,883

13,205 Less: Interest Income (553)

—

(1,169)

(1,722) Earnings (Loss) Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) 247,042

13,181

(13,380)

246,843















Add: Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 50,583

1,148

6,540

58,271















Earnings (Loss) Before Interest, Taxes and DD&A (EBITDA) $ 297,625

$ 14,329

$ (6,840)

$ 305,114















Adjustments:













Add: Stock-Based Compensation $ 1,005

$ 48

$ 143

$ 1,196 Add: Loss on Debt Extinguishment —

—

1,262

1,262 Less: Fair Value Adjustment of Commodity Derivative Instruments (67,289)

—

—

(67,289) Total Pre-tax Adjustments (66,284)

48

1,405

(64,831)















Adjusted EBITDA $ 231,341

$ 14,377

$ (5,435)

$ 240,283



For the Year Ended December 31, 2023

PAMC

CONSOL

Marine

Terminal

Other

Total

Company Net Income (Loss) $ 810,234

$ 69,253

$ (223,595)

$ 655,892















Add: Income Tax Expense —

—

121,980

121,980 Add: Interest Expense —

6,097

23,228

29,325 Less: Interest Income (2,344)





(11,253)

(13,597) Earnings (Loss) Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) 807,890

75,350

(89,640)

793,600















Add: Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 202,833

4,671

33,813

241,317















Earnings (Loss) Before Interest, Taxes and DD&A (EBITDA) $ 1,010,723

$ 80,021

$ (55,827)

$ 1,034,917















Adjustments:













Add: Stock-Based Compensation $ 8,438

$ 301

$ 1,307

$ 10,046 Add: Loss on Debt Extinguishment —

—

2,725

2,725 Total Pre-tax Adjustments 8,438

301

4,032

12,771















Adjusted EBITDA $ 1,019,161

$ 80,322

$ (51,795)

$ 1,047,688



For the Year Ended December 31, 2022

PAMC

CONSOL

Marine

Terminal

Other

Total

Company Net Income (Loss) $ 620,208

$ 41,223

$ (194,452)

$ 466,979















Add: Income Tax Expense —

—

101,458

101,458 Add: Interest Expense —

6,116

46,524

52,640 Less: Interest Income (1,857)

—

(4,174)

(6,031) Earnings (Loss) Before Interest & Taxes (EBIT) 618,351

47,339

(50,644)

615,046















Add: Depreciation, Depletion & Amortization 200,320

4,604

21,954

226,878















Earnings (Loss) Before Interest, Taxes and DD&A (EBITDA) $ 818,671

$ 51,943

$ (28,690)

$ 841,924















Adjustments:













Add: Stock-Based Compensation $ 6,628

$ 316

$ 946

$ 7,890 Add: Loss on Debt Extinguishment —

—

5,623

5,623 Add: Equity Affiliate Adjustments —

—

3,500

3,500 Less: Fair Value Adjustment of Commodity Derivative Instruments (52,204)

—

—

(52,204) Total Pre-tax Adjustments (45,576)

316

10,069

(35,191)















Adjusted EBITDA $ 773,095

$ 52,259

$ (18,621)

$ 806,733

We define total recurring revenues and other income as total revenue and other income, less fair value adjustments of commodity derivatives and gains/losses on sales of assets. The GAAP measure most directly comparable to total recurring revenues and other income is total revenue and other income. The following table presents a reconciliation of total recurring revenues and other income to total revenue and other income, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

December 31,

For the Year Ended

December 31,

2023

2022

2023

2022 Total Revenue and Other Income $ 649,439

$ 637,151

$ 2,568,877

$ 2,101,937 Less: Fair Value Adjustments of Commodity Derivatives —

(67,289)

—

(52,204) Less: Gain on Sale of Assets (1,899)

(1,495)

(8,981)

(34,589) Total Recurring Revenues and Other Income $ 647,540

$ 568,367

$ 2,559,896

$ 2,015,144

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure, defined as net cash provided by operating activities plus proceeds from sales of assets less capital expenditures and investments in mining-related activities. Management believes that this measure is meaningful to investors because management reviews cash flows generated from operations and non-core asset sales after taking into consideration capital expenditures due to the fact that these expenditures are considered necessary to maintain and expand CONSOL's asset base and are expected to generate future cash flows from operations. It is important to note that free cash flow does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure. The following table presents a reconciliation of free cash flow to net cash provided by operations, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, on a historical basis, for each of the periods indicated (in thousands).



Three Months Ended

Three Months Ended

For the Year Ended

For the Year Ended

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022

December 31, 2023

December 31, 2022 Net Cash Provided by Operations $ 219,131

$ 151,304

$ 857,949

$ 650,990















Capital Expenditures (50,042)

(37,050)

(167,791)

(171,506) Proceeds from Sales of Assets (1,985)

1,764

4,255

21,538 Investments in Mining-Related Activities (2,115)

—

(7,481)

— Free Cash Flow $ 164,989

$ 116,018

$ 686,932

$ 501,022

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

