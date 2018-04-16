CONSOL Energy Pledges Multi-year Funding for School Safety Initiative

"Words can't express how proud we are to assist West Greene with their implementation of a school resource officer," said Jimmy Brock, President and Chief Executive Officer at CONSOL. "At the mines, our number one core value is safety, so this partnership is fitting because nothing is more important than the safety of our kids and families."

In addition to serving as a deterrent and acting as the first line of defense in the event of an incident, the officer will conduct drug and alcohol education as well as implementing enhanced safety policies and initiatives.

"As educators, it is our responsibility to ensure students' safety and wellbeing for the duration of the time they are entrusted to us by their parents," said West Greene Academic Director Jed Hamberger. "Recent news events pertaining to school safety have increased the demand to provide school security officials and made it a top priority for West Greene School District. This partnership with CONSOL will create a safer school environment when doing so would otherwise create a financial burden to our district."

A significant portion of CONSOL Energy's Pennsylvania Mining Complex falls within the boundaries of West Greene School District, an area encompassing 256 square miles across the nine westernmost townships of Greene County. "We live here, work here, and care deeply about this community," stated Brock. "I'm confident that we can continue to provide the resources to power the world and better our communities for years to come."

About CONSOL Energy Inc.

CONSOL Energy Inc. is a Canonsburg-based producer and exporter of high-Btu bituminous thermal and crossover metallurgical coal. It owns and operates some of the most productive longwall mining operations in the Northern Appalachian Basin. Our flagship operation is the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, which has the capacity to produce approximately 28.5 million tons of coal per year and is comprised of 3 large-scale underground mines: Bailey, Enlow Fork, and Harvey. The company also owns and operates the CONSOL Marine Terminal, which is located in the port of Baltimore and has a throughput capacity of approximately 15 million tons per year. In addition to the ~735 million reserve tons associated with the Pennsylvania Mining Complex, the company also controls approximately 1.6 billion tons of greenfield thermal and metallurgical coal reserves located in the major coal-producing basins of the eastern United States. Additional information regarding CONSOL Energy may be found at www.consolenergy.com.

