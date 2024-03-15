CONSOL Energy Releases 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report

CANONSBURG, Pa. , March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy Inc. ("CONSOL Energy,"NYSE: CEIX) is proud to announce the release of its 2023 Corporate Sustainability Report, "Here Today AND Tomorrow" and is available for download at www.consolenergy.com/sustainability.

The report provides an update on the Company's ongoing sustainability and operational initiatives focused on innovating for the energy economy today and beyond during the fiscal year ended December 31, 2023, including:

Achieving record free cash flow 1 and our goal of deriving more than 50% of revenue from non-power generation sales.

and our goal of deriving more than 50% of revenue from non-power generation sales. Maintaining an environmental compliance rate exceeding 99.9%, for the 11th consecutive year; 2

Leveraging key partnerships to support CONSOL Energy's stated greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals;

Surpassing 1,000,000 safe working hours at the CONSOL Marine Terminal;

Achieving a Total Recordable Incident Rate (TRIR) that is 33% better than MSHA Industry Averages; 3

Expanding CONSOL Innovations, a wholly owned subsidiary focused on developing and commercializing advanced carbon-based products and carbon management technologies;

Acquiring the assets of Touchstone Advanced Composites (TAC), an innovative composite tooling supplier for the aerospace industry, specializing in producing tools from CFOAM carbon foam; and

Launching the Not So Fast public awareness campaign, advocating for a more measured, analytical, and moral approach to our nation's energy policies. We invite you to learn more at theCOALhardtruth.com.

"2023 was an outstanding year for the CONSOL Energy team, on multiple fronts. From record financial performance to achievement of our revenue diversification goal, we continue to demonstrate the flexibility of our operations and product, as well as our ability to consistently create value. This level of performance also catalyzes execution of our strategic priorities, including continued investment in our sustainability, technology, and innovation initiatives throughout the year," said CONSOL Energy Chief Executive Officer, Jimmy Brock. "I am incredibly proud of our team's commitment to continuous improvement, and I am excited to share our positive vision for the future." The Company is confident in its role as a responsible coal provider and a necessary part of the energy mix today AND tomorrow.

1 "Free cash flow" is a non-GAAP financial measure. Please refer to the "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" for the year ended December 31, 2023 in our February 6, 2024 press release.

2 Compliance rate measured as the rate of compliance with NPDES permit effluent limits.

3 Referring to TRIR for Coal Operations' employees. Comparison to MSHA preliminary data, from January – September 2023.

