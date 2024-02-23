CONSOL Energy to Showcase Campaign at the 2024 SME Annual Conference and Expo

News provided by

CONSOL Energy

23 Feb, 2024, 08:27 ET

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- CONSOL Energy announces its participation and focus on the NotSoFast campaign at the 2024 Society for Mining, Metallurgy and Exploration (SME) Annual Conference & Expo. The event takes place from February 25-28 in Phoenix, AZ., bringing together professionals and experts from across the globe to share insights, innovations and the latest developments.

Highlighting this year's conference is keynote speaker Alex Epstein, a renowned philosopher and energy expert. Before Epstein's presentation, attendees will be introduced to the NotSoFast Campaign through a video display. The campaign underscores the importance of a measured approach to the energy transition, emphasizing the continued relevance of coal and fossil fuels in a balanced and realistic energy strategy.

Following the keynote address, CONSOL Energy CEO Jimmy Brock will participate in a panel discussion focused on the current state of the energy grid and the implications of the "net-zero by 2050" goal. Brock's insights are anticipated to shed light on the complexities and challenges of achieving a balanced energy future.

In addition, Brock will deliver a presentation titled "Energy Transition: NotSoFast" to further elaborate on the themes introduced in the NotSoFast Campaign, advocating for a pragmatic approach to the energy transition.

Daniel Connell, Senior Vice President – CONSOL Innovations and Jacqueline Fidler, CONSOL Vice President –Environmental & Sustainability, will be speaking at SME. Their presentation, "NotSoFast: The Continuing Role of Coal in a Sustainable Future," aligns with the conference's theme of innovation and sustainability.

Lastly, CONSOL Energy also will be receiving the prestigious Robert E. Murray Innovation Award at SME, being recognized for its contributions to the mining industry through technical innovation and the advancement of coal's role in a sustainable energy future.

The Robert E. Murray Innovation Award, established in 2017, honors those who drive the mining industry forward through cutting-edge technologies and innovative processes. It celebrates achievements that have significantly impacted the industry over the past five years, showcasing the power of innovation in fostering progress and efficiency.

CONSOL Energy's presence at the SME Annual Conference & Expo underscores its commitment to leading the conversation on the future of energy and mining. Through its participation and the NotSoFast campaign, CONSOL Energy aims to contribute to the global dialogue on sustainable mining practices, innovation and the balanced approach to energy transition that supports both economic growth and environmental stewardship.

For more information about the campaign, please visit theCOALhardtruth.com. Additionally, a Media Kit is available for download.

SOURCE CONSOL Energy

