Console & Associates: Over 319,000 Social Security Numbers as a Result of Onix Group, LLC Data Breach

Console & Associates, P.C.

13 Jun, 2023, 13:35 ET

MARLTON, N.J., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 319,500 individuals were notified that their Social Security numbers and protected health information were compromised after hackers breached the computer systems of Onix Group, LLC, earlier this year. Now, consumers' names, SSN's, dates of birth and protected health information are at risk, as they may end up in the hands of criminals hoping to use the stolen data to commit identity theft against them. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of those affected by the breach and are available to help them understand their legal rights.

On May 26, 2023, Onix Group filed a notice of a data breach affecting consumers nationwide with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights. Previously, Onix issued a press release providing additional details about the breach, which stemmed from a ransomware attack.

As a company with diverse holdings, including several healthcare facilities, the Onix Group breach likely affected patients who obtained care at any of the company's facilities. However, it's possible that you were affected even if you have never heard of Onix Group, as it may not be clear whether a facility is owned by Onix.

According to the notice, the data security incident occurred on March 20, 2023, which was when ransomware attackers gained access to the company's IT network. The unauthorized access lasted until March 27, 2023, when Onix learned of the breach and terminated all unauthorized access.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes consumers':

  • Names,
  • Social Security numbers,
  • Dates of birth, and
  • Protected health information ("PHI").

If you receive a data breach notice from Onix Group, you are one of over 319,000 people who could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What should you do if you receive an Onix Group data breach letter? Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Onix Group should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/. ) Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately. Those who receive a data breach letter from Onix Group may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Onix Group data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/data-breach-alert-onix-group-llc/.

***@consoleandassociates.com

Console & Associates, P.C.

