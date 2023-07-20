Console & Associates, P.C.: 1st Source Bank Reports MOVEit Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of 450k Account Holders

Approximately 450,000 consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised due to a vulnerability in MOVEit, a file transfer software by 1st Source Bank. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone impacted by the data breach affecting 1st Source Bank customers, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

On July 14, 2023, 1st Source Bank filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide. According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 450,000. 1st Source Bank explained that the incident involved the bank's use of MOVEit, a third-party software developed by Progress Software. Evidently, on May 31, 2023, Progress Software announced a critical vulnerability within MOVEit that allowed unauthorized parties to access information stored on MOVEit servers.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Full names,

Social Security numbers,

Driver's license numbers,

State identification numbers, and

Dates of birth.

If you receive a data breach notice from 1st Source Bank, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

1st Source Bank indicated that it will be providing victims whose Social Security numbers were affected with 12 months of complimentary credit monitoring services. However, while victims should enroll in this service immediately, it is not sufficient to protect them from the risks of a data breach.

What Should You Do if You Receive a 1st Source Bank Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from 1st Source Bank should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/)

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from 1st Source Bank may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the 1st Source Bank data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/1st-source-bank-data-breach-investigation/.



