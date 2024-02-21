Console & Associates, P.C.: American Vision Partners Reports Data Breach Exposing SSNs and Medical Information of 2.3 Million

MARLTON, N.J., Feb. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 2.3 million eye care patients are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when hackers orchestrated a cyberattack against Medical Management Resource Group, L.L.C. d/b/a/ American Vision Partners ("American Vision Partners'' or "MMRG"). The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the American Vision Partners breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 2,350,236 people has been compromised. Now, victims' full names, Social Security numbers and medical information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On February 6, 2024, American Vision Partners, also known as MMRG, filed a notice with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights describing a data breach affecting patients nationwide. However, victims of the breach may not be familiar with the name American Vision Partners because it works with ophthalmology practices in a behind-the-scenes role. Thus, it's possible American Vision Partners has information about patients who were entirely unaware that was the case.

According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 2.3 million. American Vision Partners explained that the incident stemmed from a cybersecurity incident that the company first discovered on November 14, 2023. As a result, an unauthorized party was able to access confidential information belonging to certain eye care patients.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Contact information,

Dates of birth,

Certain medical information, and

Insurance information.

If you receive a data breach notice from American Vision Partners, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive an American Vision Partners Data Breach Letter?

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from American Vision Partners may be entitled to financial compensation.

