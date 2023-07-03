Console & Associates, P.C.: An Estimated 700k to 800k Jackson National Life Insurance Company Customers Notified of Third-Party Data Breach at PBI Research Involving MOVEit Vulnerability

MARLTON, N.J., July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The sensitive personal data of as many as 800,000 Jackson National Life Insurance Company ("Jackson National") customers was compromised when hackers were able to access their data through a vulnerability in software used by PBI Research Services, a vendor of Jackson National. Now, customers' confidential information may be in the hands of criminals who may use the stolen data to carry out identity theft and other frauds.

The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of Jackson National Life Insurance Company customers and anyone else affected by the breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

On June 26, 2023, Jackson National Life Insurance Company filed official documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission outlining a third-party data breach affecting consumers nationwide. In this filing, Jackson National notes that the incident occurred at one of the company's vendors, PBI Research, which Jackson National uses to verify policyholder deaths to identify potential beneficiaries. Evidently, PBI Research notified Jackson National that a vulnerability in the MOVEit file-transfer software allowed hackers to download confidential information belonging to Jackson National clients. Thus, Jackson National's computer system was not breached; however, this third-party breach affects the personal information of Jackson National customers.

According to Jackson's SEC filing, the incident affected as many as 800,000 customers.

Anyone who receives a data breach letter from Jackson National Life Insurance Company or PBI Research Services should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/.)  Victims should consider speaking with a data breach attorney as soon as possible.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Jackson National Life Insurance Company data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/jackson-national-life-insurance-company-data-breach-investigation/.

