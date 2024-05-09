Console & Associates, P.C.: Ascension Confirms Cyber Attack, Causing Patients to Fear Possible Data Breach

MARLTON, N.J., May 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascension patients are being notified of a possible Ascension data breach following a confirmed cyberattack against the healthcare giant. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone who may be affected by a possible Ascension breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they could face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of Ascension patients may have been compromised as a result of a recent cyberattack against Ascension. If confirmed, patients' full names and other sensitive information may be in the hands of criminals, putting them at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On May 9, 2024, Ascension posted a website notice describing a cybersecurity incident that impacted portions of the company's IT network. Ascension explained that the incident resulted in disruptions across the company, including its clinical operations. Ascension does not yet have an idea of when these services will be back up and running.

According to the notice, on May 8, 2024, Ascension detected unusual activity within portions of its IT network. In response, Ascension enlisted the help of a third-party forensics firm to investigate and contain the incident. Currently, Ascension is investigating what, if any, patient data may have been accessed by the unauthorized party.

If you receive a data breach notice from Ascension, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive an Ascension Data Breach Letter?

Ascension has not yet confirmed a data breach, but if the company's investigation determines patient information was leaked, the company will send out a data breach letter. Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Ascension should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Ascension may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/ascension-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/ .

