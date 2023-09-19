Console & Associates, P.C.: Caesars Entertainment Expected to Confirm Recent Cyberattack

Hospitality company Caesars Entertainment is expected to confirm recent reports that the company experienced a cyberattack, which reportedly prompted the company to pay out tens of millions of dollars to hackers. While news of the Caesars Entertainment cyberattack is still fresh, and the incident hasn't yet been confirmed by the company, many have expressed concerns over a possible Caesars data breach. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating potential claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Caesars Entertainment breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they might face in the wake of a breach as well as their legal rights.

MARLTON, N.J., Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The confidential data of Caesars Entertainment guests and employees could be at risk after the company was allegedly the target of a cyberattack. At this point, few details are known about the possible cause of Caesars cyberattack; however, two people who claim to have knowledge of the incident told reporters that Caesars is preparing to disclose the attack in a regulatory filing in the near future.

As of Thursday, September 14, 2023, the Caesars Entertainment website appears functional, and there have been no reports of problems at any of the company's properties. This is very different from the situation facing MGM Resorts, which was also recently targeted in a cyberattack.

If Caesars confirms that the company was targeted by hackers, it begs the question of whether the hackers were able to access any confidential consumer data stored on Caesars computer network. While it's too early to tell if there was a Caesars data breach, under federal law, the company is required to notify anyone whose information was compromised in a data breach.

If you receive a data breach notice from Caesars Entertainment in the near future, you could be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Caesars Entertainment Data Breach Letter?

In the event of a Caesars data breach, individuals who receive a data breach letter from Caesars Entertainment should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/.)

Additionally, potential victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Caesars Entertainment may be entitled to financial compensation.

The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are dedicated to protecting consumers' privacy and advancing data security. If you wish to discuss this incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/caesars-entertainment-data-breach-investigation/ .

