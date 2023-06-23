Console & Associates, P.C.: CalPERS Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of 769k Retirees and Beneficiaries

MARLTON, N.J., June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 769,000 consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when hackers were able to exploit a vulnerability software used by CalPERS. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of CalPERS members and anyone else affected by the breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 769,000 California retirees and their family members has been compromised. Now, members' full names, Social Security numbers and dates of birth may be in the hands of criminals who can use the stolen data to carry out various schemes, such as identity theft and other frauds.

On June 21, 2023, CalPERS posted a notice on its website describing a third-party data breach affecting consumers nationwide.

According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 769,000. CalPERS explained that the incident affected all retirees from the state, public agencies, school districts and retirees of the Judges' Retirement System and Legislators' Retirement System. The breach also leaked information belonging to those listed as members' beneficiaries.

CalPERS notes that the incident stemmed from a third-party vendor's use of the managed file transfer software. Evidently, on June 6, 2023, CalPERS was notified by its vendor, PBI Research Services/Berwyn Group ("PBI"), that a vulnerability in the MOVEit file-transfer software created by Progress Software allowed hackers to download confidential member data.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers, and

Dates of birth.

If you receive a data breach notice from CalPERS, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

CalPERS is offering affected consumers two years of complimentary credit monitoring and identity restoration services through Experian. And while affected parties should enroll in this service immediately, it is not sufficient to protect them from the risks of a data breach.

What should you do if you receive a CalPERS data breach letter? Individuals who receive a data breach letter from CalPERS should take steps to protect themselves.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the CalPERS data breach

Anyone who has received a Notice of Data Breach letter may contact the firm to learn more about their rights.

