Console & Associates, P.C.: Data Breach at Nuance Communications Leaks as Many as 1,225,054 Social Security Numbers

MARLTON, N.J., Sept. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Earlier this month, Nuance Communications provided notice of MOVEit-related data breach to several state attorney general offices. The company recently submitted additional filings, including to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights ("HHS-OCR"), providing additional information and updating the victim count. As it currently stands, Nuance Communications sent 1,225,054 consumers data breach notifications explaining that their names, Social Security numbers, and/or protected health information were compromised. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Nuance Communications breach, hoping to inform them of the risks they face due to the breach and their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of over a million consumers has been compromised. Now, their full names, Social Security numbers, and protected health information may be in the hands of criminals.

On September 18, 2023, Nuance Communications filed a notice with the Attorney General of Texas describing a data breach involving a vulnerability in MOVEit that allowed hackers to gain unauthorized access to confidential information stored within Nuance's MOVEit environment.

According to the HHS-OCR notice, the data breach affected 1,225,054 people.

Based on Nuance Communications filings, the list of compromised information includes:

  • Names,
  • Social Security numbers,
  • Medical information, and
  • Health insurance information,

Nuance Communications also posted notice of the data security incident on its website, indicating that patients of the following facilities may be impacted:

  • Atrium Health
  • Catawba Valley Medical Center
  • Charlotte Radiology
  • Duke University Health System
  • DLP Central Carolina Medical Center
  • ECU Health
  • FirstHealth of the Carolinas
  • Mission Health System
  • Novant Health
  • Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center
  • UNC Health
  • Wake Radiology Diagnostic Imaging
  • WakeMed Health & Hospitals

If you receive a data breach notice from Nuance Communications, you could be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial & legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Nuance Communications Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Nuance Communications should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Nuance Communications may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Nuance Communications data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/nuance-communications-data-breach-investigation/.

