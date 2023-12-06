Console & Associates, P.C.: East River Medical Imaging Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers and other Sensitive Information of 605k Patients and Employees

News provided by

Console & Associates, P.C.

06 Dec, 2023, 16:53 ET

MARLTON, N.J., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 605,000 people are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when an unauthorized party was able to access the computer network of East River Medical Imaging, a diagnostic imaging and radiology practice based in New York City, New York. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the East River Medical Imaging breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 605,809 patients has been compromised. Now, patients' full names, Social Security numbers, contact information, insurance information, and medical information may be in the hands of criminals, putting them at a significantly higher risk of identity theft and other frauds. The incident also affected the names, contact information, financial account information, and driver's license numbers of employees.

On November 22, 2023, East River Medical Imaging filed notice with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights as well as a website notice describing a data breach affecting patients and employees.

East River Medical Imaging notes that the incident stemmed from a cyberattack in which an unauthorized party was able to access its network between August 31, 2023 and September 20, 2023, including certain files containing confidential patient information.

The list of sensitive patient information that was exposed includes:

  • Names,
  • Social Security numbers,
  • Contact information,
  • Insurance information, and
  • Medical information.

If you receive a data breach notice from East River Medical Imaging, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive an East River Medical Imaging Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from East River Medical Imaging should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from East River Medical Imaging may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/data-breach-investigation-east-river-medical/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Console & Associates, P.C.
866-778-5500
[email protected]

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.

Also from this source

Console & Associates, P.C.: ZeroedIn Technologies Reports Social Security Numbers Data Breach Affecting 1.9 Million Consumers

Approximately 1.9 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other information were compromised after an...

Console & Associates, P.C.: PJ&A Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers and PHI of an Unknown Number of Northwell Health Patients

Millions of Northwell Health patients are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised...
More Releases From This Source

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.