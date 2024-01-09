Console & Associates, P.C.: Electrostim Medical Services d/b/a/ EMSI Reports Data Breach Exposing Confidential Information of 542,990 Consumers

News provided by

Console & Associates, P.C.

09 Jan, 2024, 13:55 ET

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 542,000 consumers are being notified that their confidential information was compromised when an unauthorized party was able to access the computer systems of Electrostim Medical Services, Inc. ("EMSI"). The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Electrostim Medical Services breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 542,990 consumers has been compromised. Now, victims' full names, addresses, email addresses and health information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On December 28, 2023, EMSI filed a notice with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide. Electrostim Medical Services also posted a website notice describing the breach.

According to the notice, on May 13, 2023, EMSI detected suspicious activity within its computer network. In response, the company secured its IT network and commenced an investigation with the help of third-party data security specialists, ultimately confirming that an unauthorized party accessed confidential information stored on the company's network between April 27, 2023 and May 13, 2023.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

  • Names,
  • Addresses,
  • Email addresses,
  • Phone numbers,
  • Diagnosis information,
  • Insurance information,
  • Subscriber numbers, and
  • Order information.

If you receive a data breach notice from EMSI, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive an EMSI Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from EMSI should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from EMSI may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/electrostim-medical-services-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Console & Associates, P.C.
866-778-5500
[email protected]

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.

Also from this source

Console & Associates, P.C.: Navvis & Company Reports Data Breach Exposing Patients' Social Security Numbers and Protected Health Information

An unknown number of consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised after an...

Console & Associates, P.C.: HealthEC Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of 4.4 Million Patients at 17 Healthcare Providers

Approximately 4.4 million patients are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised because...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.