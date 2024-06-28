Console & Associates, P.C.: Evolve Bank & Trust Confirms Cyber Attack and Data Breach Exposing Customers' Social Security Numbers and Financial Info

MARLTON, N.J., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- An unknown number of consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were likely compromised after hackers stole their information from Evolve Bank & Trust and then posted the data on the dark web. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Evolve Bank & Trust breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of Evolve Bank & Trust customers has been compromised. Now, victims' full names, Social Security numbers and account information of birth may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On June 26, 2024, Evolve Bank & Trust posted a website notice describing a cyberattack and data breach affecting consumers nationwide. There have also been reports that some of the company's large business clients were affected.

Evolve Bank & Trust notes that the breach stemmed from an incident in which hackers were able to access Evolve's IT network, at which point they removed sensitive data. Subsequently, the hackers claim to have released the stolen information on the dark web.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Dates of birth,

Account information and

Other personal information.

If you receive a data breach notice from Evolve Bank & Trust or another company that partners with Evolve, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive an Evolve Bank & Trust Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Evolve Bank & Trust should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://databreachclassaction.io/blog/guide-for-victims-of-a-data-breach ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Evolve Bank & Trust may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://databreachclassaction.io/blog/evolve-bank-trust-data-breach-investigation .

