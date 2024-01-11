Console & Associates, P.C.: Fidelity National Financial Reports Data Breach Exposing Confidential Information of 1.3 Million Consumers

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1.3 million consumers are being notified that their confidential information was compromised when hackers were able to access portions of Fidelity National Financial's computer network. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Fidelity National Financial breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of an estimated 1.3 million people has been compromised. Now, victims' sensitive information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On January 9, 2023, Fidelity National Financial filed a notice with the Securities and Exchange Commission describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide.

According to the filing, the incident stemmed from a cyberattack that Fidelity National Financial discovered on November 19, 2023. After conducting an investigation, the company determined that an unauthorized party was able to access portions of its network, including certain files containing confidential consumer information.

In the SEC filing, Fidelity National Financial did not provide a list of sensitive information that was exposed; however, the company will be sending data breach letters to individual victims. These letters will outline what data types were leaked as a result of the recent cyberattack.

If you receive a data breach notice from Fidelity National Financial, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Fidelity National Financial Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Fidelity National Financial should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Fidelity National Financial may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/data-breach-investigation-fidelity-national-financial/.

