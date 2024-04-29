Console & Associates, P.C.: Financial Business and Consumer Solutions Notifies 1.9 Million Consumers of Data Breach Exposing Their Social Security Numbers

MARLTON, N.J., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1.9 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised as a result of a data breach at Financial Business and Consumer Solutions, Inc. ("FBCS"). The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the FBCS breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 1,955,385 consumers has been compromised. Now, victims' full names, Social Security numbers, account information, and dates of birth may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On April 26, 2024, FBCS filed notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a data breach affecting 1,955,385 consumers nationwide. FBCS notes that the incident stemmed from an incident in which an unauthorized party gained access to FBCS's computer network between February 14, 2024 and February 26, 2024, during which the unauthorized party was able to view and/or access confidential consumer information.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names

Social Security numbers

Dates of birth, and

Account information.

If you receive a data breach notice from FBCS, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a FBCS Data Breach Letter?

