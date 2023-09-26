Console & Associates, P.C.: Financial Institution Service Corporation Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of More than 753,000 Bank Customers in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, Oklahoma, and Texas

MARLTON, N.J., Sept. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 753,000 consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when the Financial Institution Service Corporation ("FISC") experienced a MOVEit data breach. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the FISC breach, hoping to inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach and their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 753,261 bank customers has been compromised. Account holders' full names, Social Security numbers and financial account information may be in the hands of criminals, increasing victims' risk of identity theft.

On September 22, 2023, FISC posted notice of a MOVEit data breach. Evidently, the data breach affected more than 750k customers of the following institutions:

American Bank & Trust Company,

American Bank, Inc.,

Anthem Bank & Trust,

Bank of Moundville ,

, Bank of Oak Ridge ,

, Bank of Winnfield and Trust Company,

and Trust Company, Caldwell Bank and Trust,

Citizens Bank & Trust Co.,

Citizens Progressive Bank,

City Bank and Trust Company,

Concordia Bank & Trust Company,

& Trust Company, Crescent Bank,

Delta Bank ,

, Farmers State Bank & Trust Company,

First Liberty Bank ,

, First National Bank in DeRidder ,

, Gibsland Bank & Trust,

Heritage Bank of St Tammany ,

, Hodge Bank & Trust Co.,

& Trust Co., Homeland Bank,

Jackson Parish Bank ,

, Jonesboro State Bank,

Lakeside Bank,

Louisiana National Bank,

Marion State Bank ,

, Merchants & Planters Bank,

Metairie Bank,

Peoples Bank,

Plaquemine Bank and Trust Co.,

and Trust Co., Resource Bank,

RiverHills Bank,

Sabine State Bank ,

, Security State Bank of Oklahoma ,

, The Cottonport Bank,

Vermilion Bank,

Washington State Bank and

Bank and Winnsboro State Bank & Trust Company.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

ID numbers, and

Financial account information.

If you receive a FISC data breach notice, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a FISC Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from FISC should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as victims may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the FISC data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/financial-institution-service-corporation-data-breach-investigation/ .

