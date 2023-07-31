Console & Associates, P.C.: Flagstar Bank Reports 2021 Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of an Estimated 1.4 Million People

News provided by

Console & Associates, P.C.

31 Jul, 2023, 17:50 ET

MARLTON, N.J., July 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 1.4 million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers were compromised following a recent cyberattack. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Flagstar Bank breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 1.4 million Flagstaff Bank customers has been compromised. Now, members' full names and Social Security numbers may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On July 30, 2023, Flagstar Bank filed a notice of data breach with the Attorney General of Maine describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide. According to the notice, the data breach affected an estimated 1.4 million people.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes consumers':

  • Full names, and
  • Social Security numbers.

If you receive a data breach notice from Flagstar Bank, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

Flagstar's filing with the Maine AG indicates a previous data breach letter was sent on March 15, 2015, which may be an error.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Flagstar Bank Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Flagstar Bank should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Flagstar Bank may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Flagstar Bank data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/flagstar-bank-data-breach-investigation/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Console & Associates, P.C.
866-778-5500
[email protected]

SOURCE Console & Associates, P.C.

Also from this source

Console & Associates, P.C.: Maximus Reports MOVEit Data Breach Exposing Between 8 and 11 Million Social Security Numbers

Console & Associates, P.C.: TIAA Reports Over 2.6 Million Leaked Social Security Numbers Following PBI / MOVEit Data Breach

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.