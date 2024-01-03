Console & Associates, P.C.: HealthEC Reports Data Breach Exposing Social Security Numbers of 4.4 Million Patients at 17 Healthcare Providers

MARLTON, N.J., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 4.4 million patients are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised because of a breach at the healthcare software company HealthEC. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the HealthEC data breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face as well as their legal rights.

The data of 4,452,782 patients has been compromised. Victims' full names, Social Security numbers, and more may be in the hands of criminals, putting them at an increased risk of identity theft. The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Addresses,

Dates of birth,

Social Security numbers,

Medical record numbers,

Medical information,

Health insurance and billing information.

On December 22, 2023, HealthEC ("HEC") filed a notice with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Office for Civil Rights describing a data breach affecting patients nationwide. HealthEC notes that the incident stemmed from an incident involving unauthorized access to its computer system between July 14, 2023 and July 23, 2023.

According to a notice on the HealthEC website, the incident affected patients at the following healthcare providers:

Corewell Health,

HonorHealth,

University Medical Center of Princeton Physicians' Organization,

Community Health Care Systems,

TennCare,

Beaumont ACO,

KidneyLink,

Alliance for Integrated Care of New York , LLC,

, LLC, Compassion Health Care,

Metro Community Health Centers,

Advantage Care Diagnostic & Treatment Center, Inc.,

Long Island Select Healthcare,

Mid Florida Hematology & Oncology Centers, P.A, d/b/a Mid-Florida Cancer Centers,

Illinois Health Practice Alliance, LLC,

East Georgia Healthcare Center,

Hudson Valley Regional Community Health Centers, and

Upstate Family Health Center, Inc.

If you receive a data breach notice from HEC, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a HealthEC Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from HEC should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/patient-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/ ).

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from HEC may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. You can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/healthec-data-breach-class-action-investigation-and-lawsuit-assistance/ .

