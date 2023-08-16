Console & Associates, P.C.: Hub International Limited Reports Data Breach Exposing as Many as 479k Social Security Numbers

Approximately 479,261 consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised when an unauthorized party accessed and copied files from Hub International Limited's ("HUB") computer network. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the HUB breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

On August 11, 2023, Hub International Limited filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide.

According to the notice, on January 17, 2023, HUB detected suspicious activity within its computer network. In response, HUB isolated the affected systems and launched an investigation. HUB's investigation confirmed that portions of the company's IT system were accessed by an unauthorized party. The investigation also revealed that certain files were copied without authorization between December 2022 and January 2023. HUB estimates that the data breach affected a total of 479,261 consumers.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Driver's license numbers, and

Financial account information.

HUB is providing 12 months of complimentary credit monitoring services through Equifax to anyone affected by the recent breach. And while victims should immediately sign up for these services, credit monitoring alone is not sufficient to protect victims from the worst risks of a data breach.

If you receive a data breach notice from Hub International Limited, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Hub International Limited Data Breach Letter?

Individuals who receive a data breach letter from Hub International Limited should take steps to protect themselves. (See our Guide for Victims of Data Breach for more details at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/consumer-privacy-data-breach-lawyers/if-your-information-has-been-compromised-in-a-data-breach/)

Additionally, victims should consider contacting a data breach attorney immediately, as anyone who receives a data breach letter from Hub International Limited may be entitled to financial compensation.

If you wish to discuss this data security incident, or if you have any questions regarding your rights following the Hub International Limited data breach, please contact Console & Associates, P.C. at (866) 778-5500. Interested parties and potential plaintiffs can also learn more about this data breach and potential lawsuit at https://www.myinjuryattorney.com/hub-international-limited-data-breach-investigation/.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

