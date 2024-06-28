Console & Associates, P.C.: Infosys McCamish Systems, Inc. Provides Notice of Data Breach Exposing More Than Six Million Social Security Numbers, including Customers of Oceanview Life & Annuity Co.

MARLTON, N.J., June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately six million consumers are being notified that their Social Security numbers and other confidential information were compromised as a result of a data breach at Infosys McCamish Systems, Inc. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Infosys McCamish breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 6,078,263 people has been compromised. Now, victims' names, Social Security numbers, financial information, and medical information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On June 27, 2024, Infosys McCamish filed a notice with the Attorney General of Maine describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide. In this notice, Infosys McCamish explains that customers of Oceanview Life & Annuity Company were among those affected. However, in previous filings, Infosys McCamish has indicated that customers of other companies were also affected, including Union Labor Life Insurance, Newport Group, Inc., and more.

Infosys McCamish notes that the incident stemmed from a ransomware attack that gave an unauthorized party access to the company's computer network between October 29, 2023, and November 2, 2023.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

Social Security numbers,

Medical information,

Biometric data,

Financial account information, and

Passport numbers.

If you receive a data breach notice from Infosys McCamish, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive an Infosys McCamish Data Breach Letter?

