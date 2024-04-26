Console & Associates, P.C.: Kaiser Permanente Reports Data Breach Exposing Sensitive Information Belonging to 13.4M Current and Former Website and Mobile App Visitors

MARLTON, N.J., April 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Approximately 13.4 million consumers have been notified that their sensitive information was compromised when Kaiser Foundation Health Plan, Inc. used website technologies that shared patient information with certain third-party vendors. The data breach lawyers at Console & Associates, P.C. are investigating claims on behalf of anyone affected by the Kaiser Permanente breach, hoping to fully inform them of the risks they face in the wake of the breach as well as their legal rights.

The sensitive personal data of 13,400,000 current and former Kaiser customers has been compromised. Now, patients' names, browsing habits and other information may be in the hands of criminals, putting victims at a greater risk of identity theft and other frauds.

On April 12, 2024, Kaiser Permanente filed notice with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services - Office for Civil Rights describing a data breach affecting consumers nationwide.

According to the notice and several news sources reporting on the incident, the data breach affected an estimated 13.4 million people who previously used Kaiser's website or mobile apps.

The list of sensitive information that was exposed includes:

Names,

IP addresses,

Sign-in statuses, and

Browsing and navigation history while on Kaiser's websites and mobile apps.

Kaiser confirmed that the incident did not involve passwords, Social Security numbers or credit card information.

If you receive a data breach notice from Kaiser Permanente, you could now be at risk of identity theft—and the devastating financial and legal consequences that go along with it.

What Should You Do if You Receive a Kaiser Permanente Data Breach Letter?

